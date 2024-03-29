Promotion Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

Choosing whom to promote at work can be controversial. Here are some common mistakes and what to do instead.

Promotions can lead to divisions at work. The choice of whom to promote affects people personally and, if done poorly, can cause tension between employees. It can also hurt the company in the long run with lower rates of productivity and engagement.

Many organizations are so complex that promotions may be overlooked and sometimes rushed to fill an open spot. However, if you attempt to fill the open role with little consideration, your company will suffer down the line. What not to do

It can be tempting to promote the person who’s been at the company the longest or who’s been asking to move up. These may be factors to consider, but they shouldn’t be the determining factors. Tenure doesn’t always reflect ability. An eagerness to grow is valuable, but it must be combined with the right skill set.

You may also go with your best employee. This employee has been killing it when it comes to their current role, so you think they’d be the same in any role. Not necessarily. Your best performer may also be your worst leader. Each position requires different skills and abilities. Imagine if you were moved out of your leadership role to a position in the factory building your product. Your strengths may not be useful in the new role, and you’ve suddenly slowed down production. Lastly, be careful not to tie your decision to the person you feel closest to at work. That person may be qualified, but they also may be a mismatch for the opening.

Meritocracy in the workplace Fill positions in your company based on meritocracy. What is meritocracy? Politician Michael Young first used the word in an essay to describe a society where talent and achievement dictate power versus other factors.

This word can be applied to the modern work environment in which leaders choose to hire and promote employees based on skills and abilities versus tenure, relationships, status, etc.

To truly reflect this concept when promoting, you must first know what exact needs the opening requires. Write a position description that is realistic and detailed. Make sure to update it from the previous description. This will help you to remain unbiased when you begin your selection process. When you begin the process of searching, treat it as your hiring process. Weigh both the achievements of each employee and their skillset. Also, take into account their potential as it relates to the role.

Make sure to base your decisions on the requirements for the opening, not the position they’re currently in. Performance metrics are a great way to objectively compare certain key requirements.

Imagine you have an opening for a creative director at your company. The previous director retired. You have two employees you are considering. The first option is a top performer in making graphic designs for clients and great at collaborating with their teammates. They’ve also been a part of the company for five years and have expressed interest in moving up. The other option is a recent addition with little experience. They’re slower at producing content. However, within months, they have become their team’s informal leader. They naturally became the person people go to with questions about projects.

If you’re looking specifically at the skillset needed to be a director, the first is the better fit because they exhibit leadership capabilities. It’s possible the second can take on that role, but they’re naturally quiet and communicate only when needed.

When delivering the news that the first person will be promoted, it’s imperative to sit down with the second to give a reason for the decision. Tell them what would be needed to move up in the future and provide mentoring to achieve those goals. Once the first has been informed of the news, you must follow through with the training and coaching you feel the second will need to succeed. No employee will be a perfect fit, so this will always be necessary when promoting anyone.

Communication is key Once you commit your company to promoting properly, inform employees before they’re even hired. Tell all new hires that you promote based on meritocracy, so they are aware.

It is also critical to communicate this to your current employees and have an open dialogue to get their input. Making the shift will lead to greater levels of trust within your organization, and ultimately will benefit your bottom line.

