Deli Owners Still Reeling From Recent Food Recalls
Sales of cold-cut sandwiches are slowly climbing but still haven’t reached pre-recall numbers.
New York City’s delis and cafes have played a major role in how New Yorkers eat: ham and cheese sandwiches, pastrami on rye, assorted wraps — all for less than $10. But the recent barrage of food recalls has left many of these small businesses reeling, as sales numbers are still slowly creeping up to pre-recall figures.
Since July, there have been nationwide outbreaks from food. A deadly outbreak of listeria, which resulted in 10 deaths across the country, originated from deli meats produced in a Boar’s Head plant in Virginia. Separately, E. coli spread from raw, slivered onions at McDonald’s and organic carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. Salmonella circulated from eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms and cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.
Food recalls are on the rise
This string of food recalls is part of a larger trend. The number of food recalls increased 20 percent from 2020 to 2023 with the uptick continuing into 2024, according to Northeastern University. The university attributes the rise to several factors: gaps caused by the restructuring of the Food and Drug Administration; a catch-up of inspection gaps at manufacturing facilities during the pandemic; and economic pressures that lead to cost-cutting at these companies. There’s also a silver lining among the reasons for the uptick in food recalls: improved technological detection methods and stricter safety measures.
As of December 19, new incidences of salmonella from cucumbers were still being reported, but the other outbreaks, and their respective investigations, had concluded. After the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection found mold, mildew, and insects inside the Boar’s Head plant in Jarret, Virginia, the company closed the facility.
“We used to order Boar’s Head every week. Now it’s every two to three weeks.”
More so than any of the other recalled products, in New York, the concern with deli meats remains a sticky subject as sales of cold-cut sandwiches took a hit, and are still slowly creeping back to pre-summer numbers. The meat recalls have largely not affected specialty delis that sell only kosher and imported Italian meats.
“The cold cuts slowed down. Revenue has gone down,” said Tony Ahmed, a worker at 210 Rivington Deli on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. “We used to order Boar’s Head every week. Now it’s every two to three weeks.”
He noted that a lot of customers have stopped coming in altogether for their sandwiches made with the deli’s inventory of Boar’s Head products, including turkey, ham, salami, roast beef, and pastrami. Others have switched to hot foods like grilled chicken and chicken cutlets, “but it’s not that many,” not enough to offset lost sales.
At Loho, also on the Lower East Side, owner Gamal Mohammed used to purchase $1,000 worth of Boar’s Head meats every week. Now, with decreased demand and customers’ concerns about the brand, he buys $500 worth of product, and he supplements the rest of his deli meat inventory with a variety of other brands.
Delis have implemented new food safety measures
Some owners have implemented new safety measures. At Harbor Deli on Long Island, the owners have started roasting their own meats for sandwiches. An internal meat temperature of 165°F kills off any germs, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
At Sorriso Italian Salumeria in Astoria, Queens, Frank DePaola has also implemented a new safety measure, this time on the opposite end of the temperature range. For all perishables — from meats to vegetables — he uses his thermometer on the inventory right out of the delivery truck, ensuring temperatures between 34°F and 36°F. Bacteria can multiply rapidly in the danger zone between 40°F and 140°F.
Consumers continue to avoid cold cuts, not just Boar’s Head
DePoala hasn’t carried Boar’s Head products, but in the two months following the recall, his sandwich sales still tanked 30 to 40 percent. Customers asked him who produced his deli meats, and even though he advised them that he carries Dietz and Watson’s cold cuts, they still remained wary, going for hot foods like chicken cutlets, instead.
Fernando Mateo, a spokesperson for the United Bodegas of America, has seen this ongoing dip in sliced deli meat sales across the 14,000 bodega owners in New York City that the organization represents.
“It’s getting there, but still not up to normal,” Mateo said.
With every food recall, the organization reaches out to its members to alert them of security measures they can put in place at their respective stores. That entailed advising the immediate disposal of recalled products. He’s also seen bodega owners offering alternative meals. “Boar’s Head is one of many foods they offer. They have rice and beans, chicken, turkey, goat, oxtail, hamburger, hot dog. And if someone comes in saying, ‘I want a Boar’s Head ham sandwich,’ they’ll say, ‘But we do have this other type of ham.’”
But the recalls haven’t affected their supply chains for the most part, as they’re built on long-standing local business relationships. Mateo explained that many bodega owners pick up their ingredients at the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx, the largest meat and produce market in the country. There, the produce sellers would alert them of the recalled products and issue refunds for any previously purchased recalled products. Boar’s Head also reimbursed its buyers.
“Our local suppliers are not going to screw us out of a few $100 when we give them business all year round,” said Mateo.
“It’s very hard to get the trust of the consumer once again, but slowly but surely, the consumers come back,” said Mateo. Once the recalls are closed, it’s “out of sight, out of mind. Tomorrow has new news.”
