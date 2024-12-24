Deli Owners Still Reeling From Recent Food Recalls

New York City’s delis and cafes have played a major role in how New Yorkers eat: ham and cheese sandwiches, pastrami on rye, assorted wraps — all for less than $10. But the recent barrage of food recalls has left many of these small businesses reeling, as sales numbers are still slowly creeping up to pre-recall figures.

“We used to order Boar’s Head every week. Now it’s every two to three weeks.” More so than any of the other recalled products, in New York, the concern with deli meats remains a sticky subject as sales of cold-cut sandwiches took a hit, and are still slowly creeping back to pre-summer numbers. The meat recalls have largely not affected specialty delis that sell only kosher and imported Italian meats. “The cold cuts slowed down. Revenue has gone down,” said Tony Ahmed, a worker at 210 Rivington Deli on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. “We used to order Boar’s Head every week. Now it’s every two to three weeks.” He noted that a lot of customers have stopped coming in altogether for their sandwiches made with the deli’s inventory of Boar’s Head products, including turkey, ham, salami, roast beef, and pastrami. Others have switched to hot foods like grilled chicken and chicken cutlets, “but it’s not that many,” not enough to offset lost sales.

At Loho, also on the Lower East Side, owner Gamal Mohammed used to purchase $1,000 worth of Boar’s Head meats every week. Now, with decreased demand and customers’ concerns about the brand, he buys $500 worth of product, and he supplements the rest of his deli meat inventory with a variety of other brands. Delis have implemented new food safety measures Some owners have implemented new safety measures. At Harbor Deli on Long Island, the owners have started roasting their own meats for sandwiches. An internal meat temperature of 165°F kills off any germs, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At Sorriso Italian Salumeria in Astoria, Queens, Frank DePaola has also implemented a new safety measure, this time on the opposite end of the temperature range. For all perishables — from meats to vegetables — he uses his thermometer on the inventory right out of the delivery truck, ensuring temperatures between 34°F and 36°F. Bacteria can multiply rapidly in the danger zone between 40°F and 140°F.

Consumers continue to avoid cold cuts, not just Boar’s Head DePoala hasn’t carried Boar’s Head products, but in the two months following the recall, his sandwich sales still tanked 30 to 40 percent. Customers asked him who produced his deli meats, and even though he advised them that he carries Dietz and Watson’s cold cuts, they still remained wary, going for hot foods like chicken cutlets, instead. Fernando Mateo, a spokesperson for the United Bodegas of America, has seen this ongoing dip in sliced deli meat sales across the 14,000 bodega owners in New York City that the organization represents. “It’s getting there, but still not up to normal,” Mateo said.

With every food recall, the organization reaches out to its members to alert them of security measures they can put in place at their respective stores. That entailed advising the immediate disposal of recalled products. He’s also seen bodega owners offering alternative meals. “Boar’s Head is one of many foods they offer. They have rice and beans, chicken, turkey, goat, oxtail, hamburger, hot dog. And if someone comes in saying, ‘I want a Boar’s Head ham sandwich,’ they’ll say, ‘But we do have this other type of ham.’” But the recalls haven’t affected their supply chains for the most part, as they’re built on long-standing local business relationships. Mateo explained that many bodega owners pick up their ingredients at the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx, the largest meat and produce market in the country. There, the produce sellers would alert them of the recalled products and issue refunds for any previously purchased recalled products. Boar’s Head also reimbursed its buyers. “Our local suppliers are not going to screw us out of a few $100 when we give them business all year round,” said Mateo.