Why RuPaul Is the Leader We All Need in 2024

When Season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premiers on January 5th, it’s not a minute too soon as far as I’m concerned. But not because of the duck walks and death drops, the shady ladies, and the lip-sync assassins. It’s more than a parade of glamazons who are painted, plucked, and tucked. If you look beyond the sequins and shade, and view RuPaul as a business leader, suddenly you’ll see it. He is a motivational leader who inspires excellence and helps those he coaches to find a gear they didn’t even know they had.

IRL–in real life–beyond reality TV shows, I see leaders trying everything to get their teams engaged. Food trucks, foosball tables, free yoga… you name it. But these things don’t lead to engagement, performance or loyalty. Gallup data shows that only 33 percent of US workers feel engaged and 16 percent are actively disengaged by their work. That leaves 51 percent of the American workforce, at best, in a state of mushy indifference to what they’re doing. To combat this, leaders need to pay a little more attention to the RuPaul playbook.

Let’s start with the pep talk RuPaul gives to the bottom two contestants each episode as they prepare to participate in a lip sync battle to determine who will stay and who will be eliminated from the competition. First RuPaul sets the stage.

“Two queens stand before me. Ladies, this is your last chance to impress me and save yourself from elimination. The time has come for you to lip sync for your life.”

And then he says, “Good luck, and don’t f— it up.” How is this inspirational leadership? The lesson is in what RuPaul has done to build up to that moment and put the power into those words. To be absolutely clear, I’m not saying leaders should go to work, give an assignment, say “Good luck, and don’t f—it up,” and instantly expect high performance. If you do, there’s a strong chance you’ll be updating your resume by the end of the day.

But up to that point, RuPaul has created a culture that inspires contestants to high performance for more than just a chance at the crown and prize money.

RuPaul leads with love. He demonstrates through words and actions that he genuinely cares about, and invests in, each and every contestant. They feel seen. They feel supported. They feel empowered. So, by the time RuPaul says, “Good luck,” it’s not a flip comment. They know he is in their corner. By that time, he has established an environment where excellence is expected. He does not accept anything less than what he knows each contestant can deliver. There is a famous moment in Season 7, Episode 3, when the performances were lackluster, and the contestants were making excuse after excuse. In what was later categorized as a “Tyra Moment,” RuPaul made it clear that excuses would not be tolerated and that contestants were expected to “work it out.” It was an intense moment. RuPaul was disappointed in the lack of effort and livid with the lack of personal accountability. RuPaul does not expect perfection, but he does expect the pursuit of excellence. The message to the contestants is, “If you’re not going to believe in yourself as much as I do, you’re wasting both of our time.”

Through his words and actions, RuPaul delivers a message of caring support paired with high expectations. He is so consistent. So, by the time he says, “Good luck, and don’t f— it up,” it conveys a whole lot more: I am in your corner.

I believe in you.

You deserve to be here.

Lead yourself well.

Control your own destiny.

Give 100 percent, then give some more.

Work it out.

No excuses.

Drag Race is one of the most enduring and endearing reality TV shows to ever grace the small screen. The show and its flamboyant host have been celebrated by the awards community and adored by legions of fans, and A-list celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Chris Pine, Lizzo and on and on. It’s campy, it’s funny and it’s riveting. But Drag Race is so much more. What is the message your words and actions are sending to your teams? And is it inspiring? If not, and even if it is, you might want to tune into season 16 of Drag Race to get some pointers from my leadership idol, RuPaul.

