It isn't officially Small Business Week, but don't tell Google that. On Monday the search giant kicks off its second annual International Small Business Week, a company event that promises to help business owners take greater advantage of Google Search, Maps, Ads, and YouTube.

Among the new offerings are ones aimed make it easier to find and connect with customers. One is a tool simplifies how businesses create video ad campaigns on YouTube. And through the end of September Google will be offering Pointy, a point-of-sale system add-on that shows in-store product inventory online, for free to small businesses.

Google also is releasing new features for managing your company's online presence. The search and maps products will enable retail, food, and local services businesses to adjust how they appear and connect with customers, such as listing more specific services, sharing digital menus, and taking food orders.

Businesses that have product pages on Shopify, WooCommerce, GoDaddy, and Square will now be able to display them on Google without paying commission fees. Google for Small Business, a free digital toolkit for developing an online presence, will be expanded to include recommendations by business type: Restaurant, Retail or Services.