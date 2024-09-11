What a Harris Administration Might Mean for AI Innovation–and Safety

Last night, after the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump concluded, pop star Taylor Swift said that she would be voting for Harris in the 2024 election. In an Instagram post to her 283 million followers, Swift highlighted one recent incident in particular: Trump’s campaign site had featured an AI image of her “falsely endorsing” him, which really conjured up her “fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

Earlier in the night, during the debate itself, Harris said that she intends to implement a $50,000 tax credit for small businesses and also noted the need for the U.S. to “win the race on AI, [and] on quantum computing.”

As artificial intelligence becomes more commonplace, especially generative AI, government officials are deliberating the best approach to regulating the technology so that it can be safely developed and deployed. AI safety has been a focal issue for Harris, who was appointed as President Joe Biden’s AI czar in 2023. “Before generative AI captured global attention, President Biden and I convened leaders from across our country–from computer scientists, to civil rights activists, to business leaders, and legal scholars–all to help make sure that the benefits of AI are shared equitably and to address predictable threats, including deep fakes, data privacy violations, and algorithmic discrimination,” Harris said in a speech in London on November 1, 2023.

With Harris and AI, the past could be prologue In the Harris campaign’s official policy outline, she mentions AI only a few times, noting that she has “advanced our economic cooperation around the world,” including “rallying international leaders at an AI summit in the UK.” Along with other American industries, Harris intends to invest in the field of artificial intelligence and keep it competitive with the rest of the world.

If Harris were to be elected, her policies around AI might very likely expand on some of the approaches outlined in a Biden Administration executive order issued late last year, which includes standards for safety testing of AI models, a national safety reporting program, and compulsory transparency requirements around the development of the next generation of AI models. Updates to some of the plans of action outlined in the executive order were published in a fact sheet from July 26, 2024. Outside of the executive order, Lina Khan, who was appointed by President Biden to head the Federal Trade Commission, is also looking into the business practices of big AI companies like Nvidia and OpenAI.

“The big achievement [of the executive order] is the establishment of the AI Safety Institute and bringing more capabilities and more expertise in government,” says Gregory Allen, the director of the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The U.S. AI Safety Institute, which sits inside the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the Department of Commerce, will conduct scientific research, advance the state of the art in AI safety science, and disseminate guidance for organizations related to best practices around AI safety. “In terms of what has the most legislative momentum, it is unambiguously the issue of deep fakes and deceptive media related to political interference,” Allen says. “Then also, anything related to child sexual abuse material or non-consensual pornographic images.”

The Trump approach to AI By contrast, Trump’s campaign has previously indicated that they would seek to overturn Biden’s executive order on AI. According to The Washington Post, Trump’s allies are working on their own executive order “to develop military technology and immediately review unnecessary and burdensome regulations.’”

Policy analysts say the Trump campaign supports a “lighter touch” approach to government regulation on tech. Instead of federal oversight, they would rely on “industry-led” agencies to evaluate the safety and security of AI models. Additionally, venture capitalists like Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, who have endorsed Trump, have stated their views saying that the U.S. government has become “far more hostile to new startups than it used to be,” especially when it comes to regulating new technologies such as blockchain (the digital infrastructure underlying cryptocurrency systems) and AI. In a podcast, Horowitz said that Trump once told him that “AI is very scary, but we absolutely have to win.” A ‘false choice’ on AI

The narrative that regulation stifles innovation has been one that Harris dismisses. In her November 2023 speech, she said that “President Biden and I reject the false choice that suggests we can either protect the public or advance innovation. We can and we must do both.”

Sabine Neschke, senior policy analyst for Bipartisan Policy Center’s technology project, says that she believes regulation is important to innovation in many ways. “Creating more consistent standards enables that positive innovation and gives clarity to Americans and small business owners about how AI is used and how it’s developed and how it might impact their businesses,” she says. “I think both Republicans and Democrats see ways to make this technology safer and improve the innovation that’s possible in the US.” The problem is that there is still a steep learning curve for what exactly AI is on Capitol Hill, as comedian Jon Stewart once highlighted in a segment of his show in April when he asked members of Congress if they understood how AI works. But bipartisan efforts under the Biden Administration to get more informed on the impacts of AI on various stakeholders could help Congress decide the right approach to developing legislation around the technology.