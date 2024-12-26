There’s a New ROI, and It Could Supercharge Your Business

As a for-profit entrepreneur, I spent the first half of my career focused on return on investment. Now, I’m spending the second half focused on a different ROI: ripples of impact.

When you drop a pebble into a pond, it creates a series of ripples that spread out over the water. In our relationships, our emotions can create positive or negative ripples. The same is true in business. The choices we make around where we purchase supplies, how we build our company culture, and how we affect our community make a profound difference—sending energy into the world that will create either positive or negative ripples. Which it will be is up to us. Back when I was running Joie de Vivre, my boutique hotel company, I told a new general manager that one metric that would define their performance was how much money they spent on providing discounted or free services to nonprofit groups. I’ll never forget the look on their face: They clearly weren’t used to our brand of karmic capitalism or our deeply held belief that what goes around comes around. Similarly, when I was the modern elder to the founders of Airbnb, I helped them unlock the power of sharing space in times of need to create a new ROI for the company. In 2012, New York City was hit by Hurricane Sandy, one of the most destructive hurricanes in history. One Airbnb host in Brooklyn contacted the company and asked if she could offer her place for free to people who had to evacuate. The Airbnb team worked long hours to quickly make this possible, and soon more than 1,000 hosts had opened their homes to those in need. Airbnb’s Open Homes initiative, now known as Airbnb.org, has provided housing for over 100,000 people worldwide, including disaster victims, frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, and refugees.

Today, my primary ripple of impact comes from the Modern Elder Academy, the midlife wisdom school I co-founded in 2018. I am humbled to see the ripples of our work in the growing number of alums (which now stands at 5,500) who are dedicating themselves to repurposing their lives with new meaning, and finding new and exciting ways to serve their friends, families, and communities. Unfortunately, financial ROI is easier to measure than ripples of impact, but here are a few ways to gauge how your company is doing. How are you democratizing philanthropy? Too many companies silo the impact part of their mission. At Joie de Vivre, we gave each of our 52 hotels the ability to choose a local nonprofit to support through fundraisers and a topping-up initiative that allowed each guest to top up their bill by a few cents or dollars to support that nonprofit. All of this was decided by local employees, and not by our corporate office. What key challenges in your community do you help solve? When we opened our Modern Elder Academy campus in Baja California Sur, Mexico, we heard from locals that much of the farmland in our El Pescadero community might soon be lost to development. So, we created our Save Pescadero Farmland initiative to help our midlife students support local agriculture by donating money as well as volunteering in the fields, reducing the pressure on farmers to sell their generations-old family land to outsiders. We also created a nonprofit to help this initiative, and even developed a regenerative community as a model for sustainable development. This work inspired us to create a Ripple Effect Index to measure our local positive impact.