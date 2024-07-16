Amazon’s One Medical Reportedly Advised Staff to Mislead Callers About Elderly Patients

Primary care provider One Medical instructed staff to offer misleading statements to people who expressed concern over the company’s mishandling of elderly patient calls, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

One Medical, which was acquired by Amazon for about $4 billion in 2023, has come under fire in recent months for its handling of health-related calls for elderly patients, as well as other cost-cutting measures. Following the acquisition, One Medical decided in 2023 to route calls from patients of its One Medical Seniors division, formerly owned by Iora Health, through a call center in Tempe, Arizona. The center is reportedly staffed in part by contractors without medical backgrounds, who in some cases had received no more than two weeks of classroom training. They then receive two additional weeks of hands-on training alongside a more experienced employee, and begin answering calls in the fifth week during which a majority of time is spent in coaching, Amazon says. Although the decision was intended to increase patient access to care, what resulted were a series of calls from patients exhibiting potentially serious symptoms that were later flagged by medical staffers as having been mismanaged.

In one instance described in a Washington Post report in June, for example, a patient experiencing chest tightness, one of 17 “red flag” symptoms, was scheduled for an in-office visit the following day. Training documents viewed by the Post say that calls of that nature should be escalated to virtual medical staff, who can then decide whether to bring the patient in for care or refer them to either urgent care or an emergency room. The call center staffers do not “understand that they are triaging patients themselves,” a One Medical doctor told the Post.

Amazon said the patient was not harmed.

The new report, however, details how One Medical reportedly offered talking points to workers, telling them to inform patients with concerns about The Washington Post‘s June story that the patients in flagged cases “received the care they needed.” Workers were reportedly also told to say that a safety team had reviewed the incidences and concluded the same “in all instances.” Amazon has acknowledged to the Post that two of the cases, one involving the aforementioned chest tightness and another involving a severe headache, were mismanaged but that the patients did receive care and that the calls “could have been managed more effectively.”

“We reviewed our comprehensive safety reporting for the period that encompasses all the patient escalations managed by Central Support Specialists at our Mission Control call center during the timeframe in question, and confirmed that all One Medical Seniors patients received the care needed,” a One Medical spokesperson said in a statement to Inc., adding that “we hold ourselves to an incredibly high bar–in an industry prone to preserving the status quo–and it is unreasonable to claim that our efforts, which have improved responsiveness to our patients and enhanced availability of care, have caused harm.”

One Medical is a subscription-based primary care provider that charges $199 per year for access to basic primary care services including annual checkups, preventative care, minor sprains and burns, fevers, cold care, allergies, sexual health services, and more. Some of the services are included with the membership fee and some are subject to copays and other fees. Discounted rates of $99-per-year or $9-per-month are available to Amazon Prime subscribers. One Medical has about 200 in-person clinics, clustered around about 25 cities or metro areas, meaning some Prime members who sign up may only have access to virtual services. Since Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical, the company has instituted a series of cost-cutting measures that have raised concern among patients, particularly in its senior care division. It has shuttered One Medical corporate offices, laid off corporate and clinical staff, cut down on appointment times, and eliminated some Iora benefits like free rides to appointments, Healthcare Dive and the Washington Post reported. (What is now known as One Medical Seniors was once owned by Iora Health, which One Medical acquired in 2021. Its business model always differed from One Medical because many of Iora’s patients were lower-income older adults and much of its income came from Medicare.)

One Medical isn’t Amazon’s first foray into health care. The e-commerce giant also owns Amazon Clinic, a virtual health care tool for common ailments that it combined with One Medical, and Amazon Pharmacy, which offers Amazon-style delivery of and discounts on most drugs and medical supplies with some notable exceptions.