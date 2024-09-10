Atomic Clocks and Quantum Sensors Could Be the GPS of the Future

Mesa Quantum wants to shake up GPS by putting quantum sensors in devices as small as a phone and as large as a data center.

The Boulder, Colorado-based startup is working on a suite of chip-scale quantum sensors that can serve as an alternative to satellite-based GPS. The idea is that these sensors can help with everything from autonomous vehicles and military satellites in low-Earth orbit to consumer electronic devices and artificial intelligence data centers. And the company just scored $3.7 million in seed funding to accelerate its product development.

Mesa Quantum co-founder and CTO Wale Lawal envisions a future where people look back on satellite navigation as “an archaic way of doing things,” he says. “That’s what we’re really trying to bring to the forefront is this future concept of how society is going to function.” Quantum sensors work by exciting atoms to higher energy levels, which makes them highly sensitive to changes in motion, magnetic fields, electric fields, and frequencies, according to Lawal. One example of this type of sensor is an atomic clock, which goes inside electronic devices to provide the same sort of precision referencing as wireless GPS. They could eliminate the need for the timekeeping mechanism of a phone, for example, to communicate as frequently with the GPS satellite to maintain its accuracy.

Although this technology may sound like science fiction, Lawal said it already exists–just not at the size that Mesa Quantum is hoping for.

“The goal that we’re moving towards within this decade is to say these chip-scale atomic clocks have been retrofitted to fit inside of your consumer electronics. Currently, they are about the size of a golf ball,” Lawal says. “As you move towards consumer-focused portable electronics, then getting that size down is really critical.” Although creating sensors for small consumer-electronic devices may be a more distant goal, shorter-term opportunities for their use include applications for 5G data centers, autonomous vehicles, and drones.

“Data centers do have a mechanism today to coordinate timing,” says Jonathan Bronson, managing partner at J2 Ventures. But the same way a hospital needs backup power, data centers need backup systems too. “It would be a disaster for a data center if the timing and coordination went down,” he says.