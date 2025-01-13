Biden Administration Allocates $635 Million to EV Charging and Alternative Fuels

The Biden Administration is working to dispense crucial funding for clean transportation infrastructure before President-elect Donald Trump takes power in a week’s time.

The Department of Transportation announced Friday it would allocate $635 million in grant funding toward building out more electric vehicle charging and alternative fuel infrastructure. “These investments will help states and communities build out a network of EV chargers in the coming years so that one day, finding a charge on a road trip will be as easy as filling up at a gas station,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. The funding will specifically go toward 49 projects across 27 states, four federal tribes, and Washington, D.C. According to the announcement, $368 million of it will go toward projects in specific communities, whereas $268 million of it will go toward seven fast-charging projects along designated “Alternative Fuel Corridors.” Together they will deploy more than 11,500 EV charging ports, as well as build out hydrogen and natural gas fueling infrastructure.

“FHWA [the Federal Highway Administration] is working to expand the nation’s EV charging network to guarantee that every American can reliably and accessibly fuel their trips, no matter where they live,” Acting Deputy Administrator of the FHWA, Gloria Shepherd, said in a statement. “The grants announced today will continue this important work by investing in alternative fueling infrastructure in communities, creating economic opportunities, and advancing equity in EV charging by ensuring all Americans can share the benefits of an electrified future.” Shortly after passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, which allocated billions toward building up EV charging, Biden set the goal of constructing 500,000 public charging stations by 2030, the Associated Press reported. There are currently close to 70,000 public EV charging stations across the U.S. which equates to some 200,000 charging ports, according to the DOE’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. Ever since President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election, advocates of EVs and renewable energy have expressed speculation and concern about what might happen to funding and tax incentives related to key bills, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. The White House deputy chief of staff told CNN at the time the president’s team was “he​​ads down” to deploy any remaining funding.