Bill Gates Just Told Tech Companies How to Use Clean Energy for AI

Bill Gates is urging big tech companies to use clean electricity responsibly when pursuing the massive energy needs of artificial intelligence.

“The tech companies need to be legitimate buyers of green electricity, making sure that they’re not just taking green electricity and making other people buy more dirty electricity,” Gates said in an interview with Semafor. “When they’re building buildings, are they willing to buy green steel and green cement?”

The Microsoft co-founder also mentioned that the U.S. electricity system “is not great at dealing with large increases in demand.” But Gates has a solution for that. TerraPower, the Bellevue, Washington-based nuclear energy tech company Gates co-founded in 2008, broke ground on its first nuclear fission plant in Wyoming earlier this month. Although TerraPower is expected to take until about 2030 to get fully up and running, Gates views nuclear as a “baseload form of green energy.” Base load generating units are capable of supplying some or all of the minimum energy demand on the power grid and can produce electricity consistently, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Solar and wind, Gates told Semafor, are harder to maintain reliability.

But his vision doesn’t stop at Kemmerer. Gates wants “five or six of these reactors built by 2030 in the U.S.,” and also plans to turn to allies like the U.K., France, Japan or South Korea, which are also in favor of nuclear power.

Gates isn’t the only tech titan interested in nuclear. Major tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google have begun to invest in nuclear as AI demands more and more energy. Researchers predict the amount of energy needed by global data centers could jump 50 percent by 2027, based on the energy requirements of industry standard AI chips, made by Nvidia. And according to Gates, AI is “not some stupid mania thing.” “The application of AI to everything is the biggest change agent. People say, ‘these digital guys overhype everything.’ I claim we’re not this time. AI is accelerating innovation,” he told Semafor.

Gates also hopes nuclear power will be a crucial tool to cut down on the price differential between clean and green products and conventional ones. Eliminating the premium, he says, requires tax credits and project financing until clean technologies reach scale. He added that electric vehicles and solar power have begun to tap into “low-risk, gigantic-volume kind of money,” but there is still a ways to go for technologies like geothermal or nuclear.