Bill Gates’s Nuclear Company Breaks Ground on Wyoming Power Plant

Nuclear power company TerraPower broke ground Monday on a nuclear power plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming. If it gets up and running as planned, which could be as soon as 2030, the Natrium plant is expected to generate 345 megawatts of electricity, which can be boosted to 500 to meet demand, powering as many as 400,000 homes.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is also chairman and co-founder of TerraPower, believes nuclear power is the key to the U.S. clean energy transition, and major tech companies view it as an abundant energy source for fueling the tremendous electricity needs of artificial intelligence.

“To meet our economic and climate goals, we need more abundant clean energy, not less. The ground we broke in Kemmerer will soon be the bedrock of America’s energy future,” Gates wrote in a Monday post on his blog, GatesNotes. The site of TerraPower’s Wyoming plant sits just across the street from a coal plant that is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2036, putting its more than 100 workers at risk of losing their livelihoods, The New York Times reported. But TerraPower director of external affairs Jeff Navin says those coal plant workers will have jobs if they so choose at the Natrium plant once it powers up. The plant will ultimately employ as many as 250 full-time workers.

“When the utility announced that coal plant was going to shut down, that was a huge blow to the community. So for us to be able to come in and say that we can help create good jobs in the community, that was a really huge boost to them, and we’re really happy that we’ve got the level of support that we have,” he says.

The technology powering the plant is different from existing nuclear power plants for a variety of reasons, one being that it uses liquid sodium as a coolant. Sodium’s boiling point is much higher than water’s, reducing the risk of overheating in the event of power loss or another incident, Gates detailed in a separate blog post. The plant will also include an energy storage system that Navin says allows it to boost output to 500 megawatts of energy for up to five and a half hours at a time. “In Wyoming, that’s important because they have a lot of wind power. When the wind is blowing, we’ll store energy in our energy storage system, and when the wind stops blowing, we’ll crank up the power that we can produce so we can help keep the lights on,” he says.

Gates has long been bullish on nuclear power as crucial for meeting the world’s energy needs and reducing its reliance on climate-warming fossil fuels. He co-founded TerraPower in 2008, long before the energy needs of AI computing were of concern. But in recent months, major tech companies, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, have begun to invest in nuclear energy to anticipate the energy needs of AI. Given the energy requirements of Nvidia’s graphics processing units, which are considered the industry standard AI chips, researchers anticipate the amount of energy needed to power global data centers could jump 50 percent by 2027, The Wall Street Journal originally reported.