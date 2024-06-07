Aerospace rivals Boeing and SpaceX both notched major accomplishments this week that show just how far the commerical space race–and SpaceX in particular–has pushed the U.S. into a leadership position globally.

NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Boeing’s Starliner capsule Thursday.

“Nice to be attached to the big city in the sky,” Wilmore said during a live transmission of the docking. The successful launch and docking (after troubleshooting and delays) of Starliner at the ISS represents the first time that Boeing flew NASA astronauts to space. It is the result of a decade of work and billions of NASA funding, awarded through the Commercial Crew Program, a public-private partnership to develop safe and affordable U.S. transportation to and from space. SpaceX, however, accomplished the same feat a full four years earlier on the Crew Dragon spacecraft in May, 2020. It has since carried eight crews to the ISS for NASA.

SpaceX on Thursday notched a different, major win: its first successful–and fourth overall–test flight of its megarocket, Starship. Starship’s human landing system, which is currently in development, will be a crucial component for sending humans back to the moon through NASA’s Artemis program. NASA also intends to use its super heavy Space Launch System as its primary launch vehicle.

“Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted Thursday on the social media platform he owns, X. He later wrote, “Today was a great day for humanity’s future as a spacefaring civilization! Nothing unites us more than working together towards inspiring objectives.” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson also congratulated SpaceX, writing on X, “we are another step closer to returning humanity to the Moon through #Artemis–then looking onward to Mars.”

Both represent major accomplishments for NASA and the U.S., which now has two commercial options for flying astronauts to space, a capability that “no other country has,” says Todd Harrison, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. But they also highlight some big differences between Boeing and SpaceX.

“When the contracts were initially awarded, Boeing was considered the incumbent and SpaceX was kind of the long shot bet,” Harrison says. “It’s kind of remarkable that the upstart, new company beat the long-time incumbent in this area. But to its credit, Boeing has come back, and now they have delivered a capability for NASA.” Boeing’s path to Starliner was beset with numerous challenges including untested software, valve issues, a parachute redesign and two expensive uncrewed test flights instead of one, the Washington Post reported. Boeing’s approach to launch operations has been more characteristic of a traditional aerospace mentality: slow, careful, and methodical. Because SpaceX operates at scale and makes many components in-house, it has a different approach that allows it to move more quickly, according to Clayton Swope, deputy director of the CSIS Aerospace Security Project.

“It’s a unique mindset of SpaceX within the broader space community that really pioneered that learn-by-failing-fast approach, which just hasn’t been how space is done,” Swope says.