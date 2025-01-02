Both New Year’s Day Attackers Rented Their Vehicles Through Turo, an App Known for Convenience

The U.S. was rocked by two separate attacks in two separate cities in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. At 3:15 a.m. on New Orleans’ famous Bourbon Street, a man driving a pickup truck plowed into partygoers, killing 14 people. The suspect died in a subsequent shootout with police. Meanwhile in Las Vegas at 8:40 a.m. local, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside of the Trump International Hotel, injuring several people. The man in the drivers’ seat was found dead after the explosion. Both are being investigated as terror attacks. The FBI has stated that there is no “definitive link” between the two, but they do share a common detail. Both perpetrators used rented vehicles that they acquired on Turo, a vehicle-sharing app.

Originally called “RelayRides,” San Francisco-based Turo is a peer-to-peer car rental app, founded in 2009 to “put the world’s 1.5 billion cars to better use.” The company bills itself, according to its website, as a way for car-owners, called “hosts,” to create value from underutilized vehicles, and for renters to “skip the rental car counter.” It also touts its wide variety of different types of vehicles, pickup locations, and delivery methods. Just as Airbnb changed the way people vacation and Uber shifted the means of hailing cabs, Turo has tackled vehicle rental. Turo disclosed in a financial statement that about 3.5 million guests booked vehicles through its platform in the 12 months ending Sept. 2024, according to The New York Times. “Terrorism never occurs in a vacuum,” says Bruce Hoffman, a counterterrorism expert and president of Hoffman Group CT. “It always reflects the currents in contemporary society.” In order to rent via Turo in the U.S., users must be over 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and supply their address, email, and payment information, according to Axios. Turo’s Privacy Policy also indicates that the company “may collect background information about you from public records, background check providers, or other screening services, including credit reports and information about criminal convictions or from sex offender registries.”

Turo did not respond to Inc.’s request for comment, but released a statement following the attacks. In it, Turo confirmed the vehicles were rented through its platform and noted it is “actively partnering” with law enforcements to share information and help with their investigations. “We do not believe that either renter had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat, and we are not currently aware of any information that indicates the two incidents are related,” the Turo blog post reads. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals.” In the aftermath of the attacks, the r/Turo subreddit lit up with discussion about the safety of the rental company versus more conventional agencies like Hertz or Enterprise, as well as speculation about insurance coverage for the vehicles’ owners. One redditor wrote that Turo was about as unlikely as more traditional rental agencies to have anticipated and put a stop to the incidents.

“I don’t really think there’s anything Turo could do about this,” the user posted. “They probably picked Turo because it’s easy and, in the case for the Vegas incident possibly, you can pick specific vehicle type.” Hoffman agrees. He noted that the New Orleans suspect, U.S. Army veteran and Texas-native Shamsud-Din Jabbar, has no record or history of threatening behavior prior to about 48 hours before the attack. Other terrorist attacks on U.S. soil have involved rented vehicles, including the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing. Both involved vehicles rented from Ryder, although the WTC van was rented but then reported stolen the day before the attack, according to FBI.gov. The Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh, rented his Ryder truck under a pseudonym.