Companies Are Moving Away From Carbon, but Not Because of Customer Preferences

Roughly three in four U.S. business leaders cited internal pressure to invest in renewable energy sources such as solar, according to a new survey.

The pressure is on companies to cut down on carbon emissions and invest in renewable energy. But the driving force behind this transition isn’t coming from customers or even regulators–it’s coming from their boards. Some 77 percent of U.S. business leaders surveyed by the London-based law firm Ashurst reported extreme or significant internal pressure as driving a push to invest in renewable energy. Of the more than 2,000 business leaders surveyed across G20 nations, 72 percent said they were currently investing in or committed to investing in solar, while 71 percent had committed to some form of net-zero target, the Wall Street Journal reported. The management consulting company McKinsey pointed to solar power as one clean source of energy that is “mature, commercially viable, and being widely deployed” in a 2022 report.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Although it can be challenging for companies to put together effective business plans for achieving net-zero goals, McKinsey outlined a broad cross-sector pathway. It includes transitioning existing facilities to low-emissions sources of electricity, electrifying transportation fleets, shifting away from natural gas usage, and harvesting natural resources like solar and wind as well as the capacity of resources like forests to reduce emissions.

“We’re seeing that the energy transition is an area that is firmly embedded in the thinking of investors, corporates, governments, and others, so there is a real emphasis on setting and acting on these plans now,” Michael Burns, global co-head of energy at Ashurst, told the Journal. Results aside, world leaders are turning up the pressure to cut down on emissions. The 2016 Paris Agreement established the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius–the threshold at which scientists believe the most extreme effects of climate change can be avoided. Acheiving that would require cutting emissions roughly in half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, according to the United Nations.