DeepMind Co-Founder Warns of AI Hype and Grifting

Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google’s AI research lab DeepMind, says the answer is yes . Hassabis told the Financial Times the science and research around the technology is “phenomenal,” but the investor frenzy is bringing the type of attention and potential scams that plagued the cryptocurrency space.

Substantial investment into generative AI startups “brings with it a whole attendant bunch of hype and maybe some grifting and some other things that you see in other hyped-up areas,” he told FT. “In a way, AI’s not hyped enough but in some senses it’s too hyped.” Investors have raced to get in on what they perceive to be an AI goldrush, particularly on the back of the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022. Venture capital investment in generative AI surged about 270 percent to $29.1 billion in 2023, according to Pitchbook.

Regulators have begun to scrutinize companies making misleading AI claims. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, for example, said at a December conference that companies “shouldn’t AI wash.” The agency is reportedly examining whether publicly traded companies are incorrectly claiming products use AI even as investors rush to funnel their dollars into publicly traded AI leaders including Nvidia, Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet.