Europe Gears Up to Launch Its Ariane 6 Rocket, an Alternative to SpaceX

The E.U. hopes the new vehicle will reduce reliance on U.S.-based SpaceX, but experts have reservations about its cost-competitiveness.

The European Union’s spaceflight ambitions are riding on a new rocket.

The Ariane 6 rocket, made by France-based Arianespace, holds the key to the EU’s independent spaceflight plans and its efforts to reduce its reliance on U.S. rocket launch leader, SpaceX. The company is targeting July 9 for the launch of Ariane 6, Europe’s first this year.

“Clearly, we must deliver. We must restore autonomous access to space,” Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël told The Wall Street Journal. Ariane 6 is the less costly successor to Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket, which for more than 25 years reliably launched numerous payloads to space on behalf of the European Space Agency and NASA. In fact, the James Webb Telescope caught a ride on an Ariane 5 in 2021. But Ariane 5’s final mission blasted off in 2023, leaving Europe without its own access to space as delays put the Ariane 6 years behind schedule. That void left EU officials concerned, not only about space access, but about space-based intelligence gathering focusing on Earth, as SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network has proved invaluable for Ukrainian forces during Russia’s war, according to the Journal.

Todd Harrison, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said that the value of Ariane 6 rests in the independent launch capacity it could lend to the European Union. But even if the launch goes according to plan, it is unlikely that the rocket can compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 or Starship on a cost-basis.

“The Ariane 6 has no chance of being cost competitive with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 or Starship because it has no reusability and will have a much lower launch cadence. Even for missions they say it is better designed for, particularly launching payloads to [geostationary orbit], Starship is likely to still be a more cost effective option,” Harrison wrote in an email. Plus, as Harrison mentioned, SpaceX has already developed reusable rockets–a tricky effort that Arianespace may not bring to fruition until the 2030s, according to Space.com.

The problem with government-run programs, Harrison adds, is that they “often fail to anticipate fundamental shifts in the marketplace.”

Meanwhile, Clayton Swope, deputy director of the CSIS Aerospace Security Project, wrote in an email that although it isn’t yet clear how cost competitive Ariane 6 will prove to be, “there will likely be a lot of business and competition for space launch and many opportunities for Ariane 6 to succeed commercially” as the space economy continues to grow. There are also other wildcards, such as rising commercial launch companies out of China, he added.