Investors Pony Up as LSD Moves Closer to FDA Approval

The FDA has given MindMed’s LSD-based drug breakthrough-therapy status, paving the way for more innovation and investment in the space.

The Food and Drug Administration just endorsed the psychedelic LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder, paving the way for more innovation and investment in the space.

Biotech company MindMed announced today that its LSD-based treatment for generalized anxiety disorder received breakthrough therapy status from the FDA. Although the drug has not yet been approved for use, the decision marks a significant milestone for a once-maligned drug.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We’re here to try to benefit patients, and we have the best-studied drug that there is in this entire drug class,” MindMed CEO Rob Barrow told Inc. “That gives us a high degree of confidence and really compelling evidence to move forward. There will be continued to be innovation that’s a good thing at the end of the day.” Alongside the FDA update, New York-based MindMed, which trades publicly on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “MNMD,” announced that it expects to receive an influx of investment to the tune of $175 million. Investors include Deep Track Capital, Driehaus Capital Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Marshall Wace, and Woodline Partners, among others.”

“There’s been some commentary in different places about how institutional investors have not yet invested in our industry, how they have sort of shied away from it,” Barrow says. “This was a group of investors who any pharma biotech company would be thrilled and honored to have.”

The breakthrough designation, awarded to MindMed’s drug MM120, is reserved for drugs that have shown in clinical trials the potential to offer significant improvement for a condition over existing therapies on the market. It is granted by the FDA to “expedite the development and review” of those drugs. Barrow sees the FDA’s decision as validation both for generalized anxiety disorder and for the company’s LSD-based treatment. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, Generalized Anxiety Disorder impacts roughly 3 percent of the U.S. population, or about 6.8 million adults.

“In our view, LSD has always been at the front of the pack in terms of its potential here,” Barrow says. “Our aim is to really put this drug back in a leadership position in the drug class, which is where it really has probably always been, but has yet to be recognized in the modern era–the psychedelic renaissance.”

MindMed’s MM120 drug is a tartrate salt form of lysergide, which is another name for lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD. The salt form allows for a more stable molecule, among other advantages, according to Barrow. The drug is formulated into a tablet that dissolves on the tongue for rapid onset. Although patients are supervised during trials, Barrow said tests have been conducted independent of any psychotherapy and are still demonstrating “significant statistically and clinically significant reduction” in symptoms after 24 hours, along with continued improvement over the course of the three months following a single dose. “We saw a roughly 22 point drop in the Hamilton Anxiety [Rating] Scale, which is the regulatorily acceptable scale to measure anxiety,” Barrow says. “So we’re getting effects that are–both on an absolute basis and compared to placebo–double or more really sort of across the board.”

First synthesized in the late 1930s, LSD is a potent hallucinogen that was researched extensively for potential psychiatric applications from the 1940s through 1960s before it broke out of the lab into the general public, causing authorities to crack down. It was banned in 1968 and ultimately categorized as a Schedule 1 drug in the Controlled Substances Act, meaning it has “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

A recent psychedelic renaissance, however, has seen a resurgence of investment, innovation, and research into a wide range of psychedelics. Ketamine, a dissociative drug with psychedelic effects, was among the first to gain broader traction for mental health applications, as it was already approved by the FDA for use as an anesthetic. A nasal spray of esketamine, a chemical relative of ketamine, was granted breakthrough therapy designation and ultimately approved by the FDA for treatment-resistant depression in 2019. Clinics offering ketamine for off-label use to treat depression have popped up all over the country, raising concerns about safety and giving rise to calls for additional regulation. Drugs based on MDMA, once maligned as a dangerous party drug, and psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, respectively, achieved breakthrough therapy status from the FDA between 2017 and 2019. Those drugs are expected to win FDA approval in 2024, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

LSD, perhaps due to its infamy in the 1960s, has received less attention than other psychedelics over the last decade. Rick Doblin, founder and president of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, the organization whose MDMA therapy achieved breakthrough status, described LSD in an email as “the quintessential ‘scary’ psychedelic with a lot of stigma surrounding it. The FDA giving breakthrough therapy designation to LSD demonstrates that we are truly in the midst of a psychedelic revolution.”

Experts say the FDA’s recognition could ignite even more interest, investment, and innovation in the psychedelic drug development space. “We’re seeing more and more promising results around psychedelics to treat our nation’s mental health crisis,” says Joshua Kappel, founding partner of Vicente, a law firm focused on ending drug prohibition. “I think we’re going to see a lot more investor interest and a lot more interest overall in developing more psychedelic compounds for mental health.”

Kappel was among the authors of Colorado’s Natural Medicine Health Act, a 2022 provision, approved by voters, that has paved the way for a legalized and regulated market surrounding therapeutic uses of certain psychedelic drugs. Although Colorado’s approach is very different from the pharmaceutical approach to psychedelics that companies like MindMed are taking, Kappel said both will likely stimulate innovation, and generate jobs and wealth in the psychedelic drug space.