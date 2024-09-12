GM and EVgo Partner on 400 New EV Fast-Chargers

General Motors is aiming to increase access to electric vehicle charging through an expanded partnership with infrastructure provider EVgo.

The automaker announced Thursday that it plans to build 400 fast-charging stalls at between 50 and 100 sites, starting in six states. The companies have not announced specific locations for what it is referring to as “flagship” charging stations, but they are targeting areas near shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and other services that EV owners will be able to access while they wait for their vehicle to juice up.

“We want to make sure with GM and GM Energy that whatever scenario you have, whether it’s somebody like my mom who runs the grocery store and needs a charge once a week, or somebody who’s commuting multiple miles a day, that they have the solutions that they need,” says Bill Hotchkiss, director of GM Energy. “This EVgo relationship is just another one of the proof points in a much larger strategy that we are deploying.” EVgo and GM have an existing partnership, and together they have already deployed 1,000 fast-chargers. Hotchkiss says this announcement represents an expansion of their existing relationship. The flagship stations are expected to have as many as 20 fast-chargers clocking in at 350 kW. These level 3 chargers are capable of imparting 100 to 200 or more miles of range in 30 minutes, according to the Department of Energy. Many of these flagship locations are expected to make use of EVgo’s prefabricated charging equipment, which is assembled first and then shipped to the site, speeding up construction. GM says it is targeting 2025 for the opening of the first station and is starting with sites in Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, New York, and Texas.

“The future of EV charging is larger stall count locations, high-power charging, and designing around features that customers love — such as pull-through access, canopies, and convenient amenities. Through this next evolution of EVgo and GM’s esteemed collaboration, the future of EV charging is here,” Dennis Kish, president at EVgo, said in a statement.

Hotchkiss says GM is very particular about its partners, but that EVgo had the right technology, experience, and geographical footprint. “We thought that it was the right time to accelerate that partnership into these flagship sites, and we’re happy to continue driving the performance with them,” Hotchkiss says.

Although Tesla is still the leader in terms of overall EV sales in the U.S., GM is a key player, and was early to the EV game with its Bolt vehicle. GM brands sold more than 21,000 EVs in the second quarter of 2024. Even so, GM has, like many other automakers, softened its tone on EVs in recent months. CEO Mary Barra, for example, said in July that the automaker would no longer hit a previous target of building out the capacity to produce 1 million EVs by the close of 2025.