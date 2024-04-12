How Elon Musk Leaned on Starlink to Achieve Profitability at SpaceX

Elon Musk has grown SpaceX revenue by upwards of 500 percent in five years, largely thanks to the success of its satellite internet service Starlink. But new reports question the profitability of the business.

Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX grew from operating with a net loss on revenue of $1.45 billion in 2019 to an operating profit of about $3 billion on $9 billion in revenue in 2023, according to the Information and documents viewed by TechCrunch. In the five years since, Starlink has become a major part of the aerospace company’s business model. A separate report from Bloomberg, however, suggests the costs associated with the satellite program may undermine some of its profitability claims.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Starlink is SpaceX’s broadband internet service that relies on a constellation of satellites, launched into low Earth orbit. Customers, which can include individuals and businesses, purchase a terminal and then also pay a subscription fee for services, which range in price from about $120 per month for individuals to as much as $500 per month for businesses. Mobile services, designed for maritime or emergency response uses, can cost up to $5,000 per month. Starlink also launched a service for government use in 2022, according to The Verge. A 2023 report from the Federal Aviation Administration accused Starlink and other providers of networks of low Earth orbit satellites of posing a risk to humans and aircraft due to possible debris cast off when satellites re-enter the atmosphere. Starlink fired back, calling the report “preposterous,” CNN reported. For SpaceX, 2019 was a crucial year during which the now more than 20-year-old company deployed its first batch of Starlink satellites. The company reported $1.45 billion with net losses of $501 million in 2019. At the time, NASA contracts accounted for 83 percent of revenue, TechCrunch reported.

Jump forward several years and the company has launched about 6,000 satellites (although it announced recent efforts to remove 406 from orbit) to serve 2.6 million customers and was valued at roughly $180 billion as of December. In 2024, Starlink could account for more than half of SpaceX’s revenue, Bloomberg reported.

In spite of the company’s accomplishments with rockets and human spaceflight, SpaceX increasingly seems reliant on its Starlink business. In a March interview with Goldman Sachs, SpaceX chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell touted the broad potential customer base of Starlink at about 8 billion. That’s quite something compared to her estimate of the roughly “150 rocket customers on this planet.” Musk claimed on the social media platform he owns, X, that Starlink is “breakeven.” But Bloomberg reported the company has lost money on ground terminals, the devices that its users need to access its service–and reports that it occasionally removes expenses associated with launching the satellites into space from its financials. That said, manufacturing costs have declined and the company was reportedly profitable on a more consistent basis in 2023, according to the report.

The company is anticipating sales of as much as $15 billion in 2024, according to a separate Bloomberg report.