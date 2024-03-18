How Shark Tank’s Daymond John Scored a More Than 40X Return on His Investment in Scholly

John and Lori Greiner invested a combined $40,000 in the scholarship app Scholly, which generated around $30 million in total revenue before being acquired by Sallie Mae last year.

Daymond John made a smart bet when he invested in Scholly in 2015.

Nearly a decade after splitting a $40,0000 investment​ with fellow shark Lori Greiner for a 15 percent stake in the scholarship app, John revealed during an episode of Shark Tank on Friday that the deal has generated a return of between 40x and 60x. Scholly connects students with scholarships for higher education, and had about $90,000 in revenue at the time of the investment. The company has since generated $30 million in total revenue, and was acquired by private student loan provider Sallie Mae in August 2023.

Founder Christopher Gray was inspired to found the company as a student at Drexel University after winning $1.3 million in combined scholarships. He said at the time that the process of finding and applying to scholarships was so complicated that it took him about seven months. He founded Scholly to simplify the process. “These scholarships are extremely hard to find. This causes millions of dollars in free money to go to waste as many students don’t know this money exists,” Gray said during his 2015 Shark Tank appearance.

As a result of the acquisition, which Sallie Mae CCO Donna Vieira says had a multimillion-dollar pricetag, Scholly is now free to use for all students, not just those working with Sallie Mae. Gray said Scholly has served more than 5 million students in total. As of the fourth quarter of 2023, there was more than $1.7 trillion worth of outstanding student loan debt in the U.S., roughly 93 percent of which is federal, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Friday’s episode of Shark Tank also featured scholarships awarded by Sallie Mae and Scholly, including two scholarships of $10,000 each to students from Bayside High School in Queens, where John attended school. “I met my FUBU partners here, I learned how to be an entrepreneur here. I couldn’t be happier about being back at Bayside,” John said on the show.

Through the Sallie Mae Fund, Sallie Mae also committed $1 million to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund to two scholarship programs designed to help underserved students access college and ultimately complete it.