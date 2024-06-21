How This Bill Gates-Backed Startup Is Making EV Battery Components From Methane

The Oakland, California-based startup, which produces graphite and hydrogen, raised $25 million in a Series A round of funding, led by Bill Gates’s VC firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from Sozo Ventures, Mark Heising, and Steelhead Capital.

“Establishing reliable sources of critical materials like graphite is essential to supporting the transition to EVs at scale,” Breakthrough Energy Ventures’ Carmichael Roberts said in a statement. “Molten has developed a process that not only enables the domestic production of graphite, but also at a lower cost, and while creating a highly valuable hydrogen co-product.”

Molten obtains methane from dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants, and landfills and uses heat to break it into graphite and hydrogen, according to the company’s website. Methane is the second most abundant greenhouse gas behind carbon dioxide, but is about 28 times as potent, meaning the hydrogen and graphite Molten produces are carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Graphite is a crucial ingredient in EV battery production, whereas hydrogen is a versatile fuel or energy carrier that can be used for a variety of clean applications.