How This Bill Gates-Backed Startup Is Making EV Battery Components From Methane
Molten Industries uses methane to generate graphite, a key mineral for producing electric vehicle batteries.
BY CHLOE AIELLO, REPORTER @CHLOBO_ILO
Illustration: Getty Images
Molten Industries is working to ensure electric vehicle batteries are made in the U.S.
The Oakland, California-based startup, which produces graphite and hydrogen, raised $25 million in a Series A round of funding, led by Bill Gates’s VC firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from Sozo Ventures, Mark Heising, and Steelhead Capital.
“Establishing reliable sources of critical materials like graphite is essential to supporting the transition to EVs at scale,” Breakthrough Energy Ventures’ Carmichael Roberts said in a statement. “Molten has developed a process that not only enables the domestic production of graphite, but also at a lower cost, and while creating a highly valuable hydrogen co-product.”
Molten obtains methane from dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants, and landfills and uses heat to break it into graphite and hydrogen, according to the company’s website. Methane is the second most abundant greenhouse gas behind carbon dioxide, but is about 28 times as potent, meaning the hydrogen and graphite Molten produces are carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Graphite is a crucial ingredient in EV battery production, whereas hydrogen is a versatile fuel or energy carrier that can be used for a variety of clean applications.
“Clean liquid fuels, ammonia for fertilizers, plastics, and green steel all require a hydrogen feedstock that can compete on cost with petroleum-based products,” Molten Industries CTO Caleb Boyd said in a statement. “There is a severe pain point in the chemical, steel, and transportation industries to find a clean and economical source of hydrogen as feedstock for their products. Molten’s methane pyrolysis technology solves this pain point.”
Graphite is a crucial mineral in the lithium ion batteries that power EVs. Currently, many of the minerals needed for batteries are sourced or manufactured abroad. China has a dominant role in graphite production.
The Biden administration’s push for broader EV adoption, however, includes a pledge to shift the industry and manufacturing of EVs to the U.S. and its allies, meaning the broader success of the industry relies in part on sourcing cheap minerals close to home, E&E News reported. When it comes to consumers, rules governing EV tax credits require many of the parts and minerals in EV batteries to be sourced in the U.S. in order for vehicles to qualify, posing a challenge to automakers looking to attract buyers.
Molten is in the process of searching for a site for its first commercial plant, where it plans to generate 5,000 tons of hydrogen and 15,000 tons of graphite annually.
