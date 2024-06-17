Melinda French Gates Shared Her Advice for Navigating Change

The philanthropist explained to students at Stanford University how ‘radical open-heartedness’ can help them move through life’s more turbulent times.

When Melinda French Gates addressed Stanford University students at their 2024 commencement Sunday, she had an unusual story for them.

The allegory she shared came from spiritual leader Richard Alpert, known by his moniker Ram Dass, who passed away in 2019. A large wave can see its imminent demise in the form of the approaching seashore, but smaller waves–that cannot see as far ahead–reassure it that there’s no reason to worry: “You’re not a wave. You’re water.”

The story, French Gates said, is about embracing the inevitable and uncomfortable moments of change that accompany a long and successful life. “Enter these moments with radical open-heartedness,” she said. It’s a practice that just about anyone can follow to contend with the unknown. “During a transition, we step out of our familiar surroundings and into a big, open space where everything is new,” French Gates said. “You can keep your head down and focus on finding the shortest possible distance to the next familiar thing. Or, you can find the courage to linger in that liminal space and see what it has to tell you.”

Throughout her life, French Gates has navigated several major changes, from losing a best friend to cancer and becoming a mother to starting her global philanthropic work and divorcing billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after close to 30 years of marriage. She admitted she hasn’t always embraced the uncomfortable moments that have followed these significant shifts, but said that those times are absolutely crucial for defining one’s path. “What we do the next day is what makes us who we are,” she said.

She told the new grads to be adaptable, seek those who can offer perspective, and build a trusted support network. When French Gates was just starting her journey as a philanthropist, for example, she said she had planned to focus on overseas vaccine access, but pivoted to focus on reproductive health and contraceptive access after women worldwide asked her to.

“I learned how much it benefits society when women are able to make their own decisions to control their own resources, to direct their own futures. And I began to focus my efforts there instead,” she said.

French Gates officially left the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in early June with $12.5 billion to continue her philanthropic efforts. In a May 28 op-ed in the New York Times, she wrote about her plans to focus on U.S. reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. At the close of her Sunday speech, French Gates also nodded to the protests that have rocked university campuses across the U.S. amid the Israel-Hamas war. “During your time as a student here, you’ve borne witness to many painful reminders of how the world is still falling short,” she said, later adding, “You are graduating into a broken world, but it is community that rebuilds things.”