Richard Branson Calls Renewable Energy ‘Unstoppable’ After Trump Pulls U.S. From Paris Agreement

Even as President Donald Trump takes aim at renewable energy and environmental regulations during his first few days in office, another billionaire is standing up in defense of clean energy tech.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson called the clean energy transition “unstoppable” on multiple social media platforms following the news that Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the U.S.—again—from the Paris Agreement.

“Powering the world with clean energy is common sense. It will secure the future for our grandchildren. The clean energy transformation is – and remains – unstoppable,” Branson wrote on both Bluesky and X, formerly Twitter.

His posts also linked to an article from advocacy platform Global Citizen, which detailed the possible impacts of Trump’s maneuver away from the international climate treaty. (Trump withdrew the U.S. from that agreement in 2020, but former President Biden rejoined it several months later in 2021.) For the U.S., leaving the Paris Agreement could cause a hit to the nation’s reputation and credibility, as well as a loss of climate negotiating power. And should the U.S. pull back from providing climate financing to lower-income countries—as Trump has indicated he wants to—it could result in other countries following suit, the article states.