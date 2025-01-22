Richard Branson Calls Renewable Energy ‘Unstoppable’ After Trump Pulls U.S. From Paris Agreement
‘Powering the world with clean energy is common sense,’ Branson wrote. Here’s what’s behind his comments.
BY CHLOE AIELLO, REPORTER @CHLOBO_ILO
Richard Branson. Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images
Even as President Donald Trump takes aim at renewable energy and environmental regulations during his first few days in office, another billionaire is standing up in defense of clean energy tech.
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson called the clean energy transition “unstoppable” on multiple social media platforms following the news that Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the U.S.—again—from the Paris Agreement.
“Powering the world with clean energy is common sense. It will secure the future for our grandchildren. The clean energy transformation is – and remains – unstoppable,” Branson wrote on both Bluesky and X, formerly Twitter.
His posts also linked to an article from advocacy platform Global Citizen, which detailed the possible impacts of Trump’s maneuver away from the international climate treaty. (Trump withdrew the U.S. from that agreement in 2020, but former President Biden rejoined it several months later in 2021.) For the U.S., leaving the Paris Agreement could cause a hit to the nation’s reputation and credibility, as well as a loss of climate negotiating power. And should the U.S. pull back from providing climate financing to lower-income countries—as Trump has indicated he wants to—it could result in other countries following suit, the article states.
The Paris Agreement isn’t the only climate-related casualty from Trump’s first few days in office. Via a flurry of executive orders, Trump has withdrawn federal lands from consideration for offshore wind development and declared an “energy emergency” to expand domestic energy infrastructure (with the notable exceptions of solar and wind). He has instructed government agency heads to review any regulations to identify those that “impose an undue burden” on use of domestic energy resources or could represent “restrictions on consumer choice of vehicles and appliances.” Trump also instructed agencies to freeze the disbursement of appropriated funds related to two key Biden-era climate laws, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
For his part, Branson has a track record of supporting sustainability initiatives through his various companies. Virgin Atlantic, for example, was a pioneer in sustainable aviation fuel, testing it as far back as 2008 and in 2023 becoming the first airline to fly across the Atlantic Ocean on 100 percent SAF. Branson founded nonprofit Virgin Unite in 2004 to tackle “the world’s toughest challenges” including climate change. In 2024, the Virgin Group threw its weight behind Giant Ventures, a VC firm that just raised $250 million in two separate funds to invest in climate technology.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news