Rivian Does Yosemite: The EV Company Just Announced a Flashy New National Park Charging Station and Rest Stop

On the back of a big investment from Volkswagen, Rivian unveiled a charging outpost in California and plans to open its charging network to all EV owners by the end of the year.

Rivian is bringing electric vehicle charging to Yosemite National Park.

The EV-maker unveiled a new combined charging station and rest stop that features its signature Rivian Adventure Network DC fast chargers alongside other services for park-goers like recycling collection, free local coffee, make-your-own trail mix for purchase, company merch and more. The site uses renewable energy from U.S. Solar.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“That’s something that’s really key to Rivian’s mission,” says Paul Frey, vice president of propulsion, charging and adventure products at Rivian. “All of our energy for charging is green energy and then also all of the energy we use in any of our facilities or in our plant [is] also matched with renewable energy.” The Groveland, California outpost occupies a building that was once a blacksmith shop, then a horse and carriage repair shop, and later a gas station. The opening of the charging outpost at the west entrance of Yosemite follows Rivian’s construction of another charging site on the east entrance. Frey says Rivian also supports a dozen level 2 charging sites within the park with about 82 chargers.

“You need the DC fast charge as you’re on [the] route in, but then if you need to top up as you’re going around the park, there’s opportunities there as well,” Frey says.

Charging at the new spot will only support Rivian drivers for now, but Rivian is planning a broader opening of its charging network to other EVs by the end of the year. As a brand, Rivian markets its EVs as vehicles for the adventurous, which is why Yosemite, which received about 3.9 million recreational visits in 2023, makes sense as an outpost. Frey, who was himself a sponsored climber in college, says Yosemite was the “ultimate destination.” As a vertically integrated company, Rivian has control of its hardware and software, and has an AI model to predict traffic. “This is an area that there is a significant amount of traffic. And so we feel like we’re offering something that the travelers in that area will definitely utilize,” Frey says, adding that California is home to “a lot of our customer base.”

But by the close of 2024, Rivian also plans to begin opening up its network of 80 Adventure Network charging sites with more than 500 chargers to all EV owners, as it works on payment processing and updating its chargers to serve a wider variety of EVs, Frey says. The company eventually aims to install more than 3,500 chargers at roughly 600 sites along popular routes.

Rivian’s Yosemite outpost is the first of its kind from the company to offer a physical space and amenities to keep drivers entertained as they wait for their vehicles to charge up. But the company aims to set up similar stops in locations that Frey says “really appeal and resonate with our customers.” EV sales have continued to grow in 2024, but the slowing pace of growth has invited scrutiny on the industry. Even so, Rivian scored a $1 billion investment in late June from legacy automaker Volkswagen with an expected $4 billion more to come. The two plan to create a joint venture to accelerate the development of software, according to a release. Frey says the deal could help Rivian achieve its goals of increasing EV adoption and promoting the health of the energy grid.