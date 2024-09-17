Sierra Space Is Pulling Oxygen From Dust to Support Future Astronauts on the Moon

The Louisville, Colorado-based aerospace company successfully extracted oxygen from simulated lunar soil in a vacuum environment during testing at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas. Sierra’s proprietary Carbothermal Oxygen Production Reactor is a stand-alone, automated system meant to produce oxygen in bulk to support human life on the moon for NASA’s Artemis Program.

This method is a way to “utilize on-surface resources to keep people alive on the moon,” says Dr. Tom Marshburn, Sierra Space chief astronaut. “We’ll be going to the moon, and actually, one day be providing oxygen for astronauts.”

The testing was conducted in a vacuum and under extreme conditions including temperatures that ranged from minus 45 degrees Celcius to 1,800 degrees Celsius. The reactor’s hardware also managed to successfully move simulated regolith–the abrasive dusty soil on the moon’s surface–into its reaction chamber, pull out the oxygen, and then remove the regolith without damaging the system. Sierra says the completion of this test marks the first time in history an automated system has successfully extracted oxygen from simulated lunar soil in a simulated lunar environment.