Some SpaceX Shares Were a Steal for Select Investors in 2022

SpaceX employees sold shares to an elite group of investors–and champions of CEO Elon Musk and his various companies–for $70 each in a 2022 tender offer, according to a report from TechCrunch .

The deal represented a major discount, considering shares reportedly sold for $270 a piece that year in a primary sale. Those more expensive shares, however, were likely preferred stock, versus the common stock that employees typically own, according to TechCrunch. Not all preferred stock is the same, but investors who own it have certain privileges over common stock owners, including first rights to dividends if a company pays them, and a prioritized claim to assets in the event of liquidation, according to Investopedia .

Among the authorized buyers were high-profile VC firms Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Gigafund, 137 Ventures, and others. A16z co-founder Marc Andreessen has become an increasingly outspoken proponent of Musk and his various companies over the decades the two have known one another. Gigafund co-founder Luke Nosek was a member of the so-called PayPal Mafia–employees and founders of the company–alongside Musk. According to Gigafund, he was the first VC investor to back SpaceX at Founders Fund, and has been a board member since the 2008 investment. And 137 Ventures co-founders S. Alexander Jacobson and Justin Fishner-Wolfson both worked on the SpaceX investment during their time at Founders Fund. Several of the other authorized buyers also have similar connections to Musk himself or companies that he runs.

SpaceX did not respond to Inc.‘s request for comment.