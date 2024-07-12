A SpaceX Workhorse Rocket Fails During a Routine Mission

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket experienced a rare failure during a routine mission, prompting the loss of its payload of Starlink satellites.

The upper stage of the NASA workhorse rocket failed to complete a second burn during its journey to space, depositing the SpaceX satellites at a lower orbit than intended. The satellites are expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up. No injuries or other damage were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration did, however, announce its intention to investigate the incident at a time when CEO Elon Musk is ramping up plans to tackle Mars. At the same time, NASA’s other commercial partner, Boeing, is experiencing mechanical difficulties with its Starliner capsule that have extended the stay of two astronauts at the International Space Station.

The failed Falcon 9 blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 11 at 10:35 p.m. ET. “During tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of Starlink, the second stage engine did not complete its second burn. As a result, the Starlink satellites were deployed into a lower than intended orbit,” SpaceX wrote in a post on social-media platform X. In a statement, the FAA blamed the failure on an “anomaly,” and said its investigation is meant to “further enhance public safety, determine the root cause of the event, and identify corrective actions to avoid it from happening again.” The agency, which manages licensing for commercial space flight, added that the aerospace company may need to request permission to incorporate corrective actions in its license and that the results of the investigation will determine when the SpaceX rocket can return to flight.

Since the satellites arrived in a lower-than-intended orbit, SpaceX wrote on X that it made contact with some of the satellites and “attempted to have them raise orbit using their ion thrusters.” In some additional context provided by Musk on X, the platform he owns, he compared the maneuver to a Star Trek episode and wrote it will “probably not work, but it’s worth a shot.” In a Friday afternoon update, SpaceX confirmed that the satellites would fall prey to atmospheric drag and “will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and fully demise,” but that they pose no threat to other satellites or public safety.

SpaceX is not the only aerospace company to hit turbulence lately. Two astronauts have extended their stay at the ISS, following mechanical issues during the maiden crewed voyage of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Both NASA and Boeing have denied reports that astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams are stranded in space. They arrived at the ISS on June 6, originally intending to spend a little over a week there, but have now been living at the station for more than a month. During a Wednesday news teleconference, Steve Stich, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, put to rest speculation that a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule would be sent to the station to retrieve the astronauts. “There’s really been no discussion with sending another Dragon to rescue the Starliner crew,” he said.

The Falcon 9 failure also comes on the back of a New York Times report about Musk’s accelerating plans for Mars travel and colonization. The colorful account detailed the billionaire’s plans to design space suits and domes suitable for the Red Planet, as well as to research possible human procreation there. For potential missions such as this, SpaceX plans to use its Starship megarocket, which completed its first successful test flight in June.