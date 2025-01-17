Bill Gates-Backed Stoke Space Lands $260 Million to Build Out a Fully Reusable Rocket

Stoke Space just landed $260 million to disrupt the reusable rocket industry.

The Kent, Washington-based rocket launch startup is working on a medium-sized reusable rocket that it hopes will increase access to space, while cutting down on the cost and environmental impact of spaceflight. “This new investment validates our progress and enables us to accelerate the development of technologies that will redefine access to and from space,” Stoke CEO and co-founder Andy Lapsa said in a statement. Stoke’s series C round of funding includes new and former investors, including Bill Gates’ climate-focused VC firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Industrious Ventures, Leitmotif, Point72 Ventures, Seven Seven Six, the University of Michigan, Woven Capital, Y Combinator and more. It brings Stoke’s total funding raised to date to $480 million.

According to an announcement, Stoke will use the new funding to finish construction at its dedicated launch site, Launch Complex 14 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company will also use the funds to finish development on its medium-sized fully renewable rocket, Nova, and to enhance its Washington-based test site and manufacturing facility. The funding comes on the heels of a successful test firing of its first-stage Zenith engine. Stoke Space is developing both its fully reusable rocket and a high efficiency “full-flow staged combustion” engine in order to create a relatively low-cost means of accessing space. There are already other companies developing reusable rockets, although Ars Technica reports that SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket, which partially exploded during a Thursday night test flight, is the only other fully reusable one currently in development. Stoke’s medium-lift Nova rocket is designed to carry a lighter payload than SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, or Starship rockets, although technically falls in the same category as SpaceX’s medium-lift Falcon 9 rocket. Todd Harrison, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, says it can be difficult for lighter-lift rocket companies to compete because “heavy lift rockets can still lift the small payloads.” He adds, “It’s just a matter of physics that the heavy lift launch vehicles have a much lower cost per kilogram to orbit.”

On a payload-to-cost ratio, big rockets beat out smaller ones, but smaller rockets can offer cheaper overall costs and launch more frequently, according to EU Research and Innovation magazine, Horizon. The current leader in the small launch market is Rocket Lab, which has developed a partially reusable small rocket, and is also developing a reusable medium-sized rocket. Stoke’s payload capacity—about 3,000-7,000 kg to low-Earth orbit—falls somewhere between Rocket Lab’s two rockets. Firefly Aerospace, another competitor in the small-lift space, is also working on a reusable medium-sized launch vehicle together with Northrop Grumman. “The commercial space market overall is going red hot. There are a lot of really big, successful companies, and I think that there’s still a belief that there’s room for more winners,” Harrison says. “People have got to be careful about which sector of the commercial space market they’re getting into, and [consider] are they coming in too late.”