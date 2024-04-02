Tesla Sales Stall: Is Competition to Blame for the EV Maker’s 8.5 Percent Drop?

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company struggled in Q1 of 2024 as EVs saw stagnating sales growth in the U.S.

Tesla shares closed the day down 4.9 percent on Tuesday after the electric vehicle-maker reported delivering fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2024 than the previous quarter and year-over-year period. Elon Musk’s EV-maker also noted declining production. The challenges come amid rising competition in the global EV space and stagnating sales growth in the U.S.

Tesla delivered a total of 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, an 8.5 percent drop from the 422,875 sold in the same period in 2023 and a 20 percent drop compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Deliveries can be likened to sales, according to CNBC, but are not actually defined by the company. Tesla produced 433,371 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, which represents a decline of 1.7 percent from the 440,808 produced in the same quarter last year and a drop of 12.5 percent sequentially.

Tesla attributed the declines to a ramp-up in production of its updated Model 3, factory production disruptions related to Houthi militia attacks in the Red Sea, and a suspected arson attack near the carmaker’s Gigafactory near Berlin. But analysts questioned whether there was more at play. “Beyond the known production bottleneck, there may also be a serious demand issue,” Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner wrote in a note, as reported by Bloomberg.

Car sales tend to fluctuate seasonally, but the year-over-year declines in sales and production for Tesla fall in line with a gradual downward trend in market share for what is currently the EV leader in the U.S.

According to data from Kelley Blue Book on 2023 EV sales, Tesla models accounted for 55 percent of electric vehicles sold, down from 65 percent in 2022. The Model Y and Model 3 topped the rankings of top 10 most sold units, and the Model X placed ninth on the list. The report attributed Tesla’s series of price cuts as helpful to the automaker for retaining its top position. But even in 2023, legacy brands including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Volkswagen continued to increase the proportion of their overall sales made up by EVs, and the Chevrolet Bolt made up the third-most sold vehicle in 2023. Internationally, Tesla faces increased competition, particularly from Chinese automakers, including BYD, that have ambitions to compete in the global market. BYD also saw its first quarter EV sales tumble by 43 percent to 300,114 after outselling Tesla in the last quarter of 2023, Reuters reported. But its first-quarter sales grew 13.4 percent year-over-year.

EV-makers have also scaled back or delayed EV ambitions with many diversifying their vehicle offerings with internal combustion and hybrid electric vehicles, according to CNBC. Marin Gjaja, chief operating officer for Ford’s electric vehicle business unit, told CNBC that demand for EV’s was “still growing but not nearly at the rate we thought it might have in ’21, ’22.”