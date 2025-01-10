The Most Exciting Tech for Your Business at CES 2025

Some of the weird and wonderful gadgets announced at the Consumer Electronics Show could help you run your company (or at least have more fun).

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is drawing to a close in Las Vegas. Known as the gadget-head’s Super Bowl, CES is both the launch pad for the next big things in tech, as well as a home for plenty of less serious inventions. Flavor-enhancing spoon, anyone?

As usual, this year’s CES was no different, offering an array of weird and wonderful gadgets and announcements from some of the top leaders in tech. Here is a selection of some that could actually help your business—or just come in handy as you run it. AI-powered laptops Sure, you could spring for a $3,000 supercomputer from the AI behemoth itself, Nvidia, but PC-maker Lenovo also announced a suite of AI-powered commercial computers, some that come at a kinder price point. Lenovo’s AI-powered commercial laptops, the ThinkPad X9 14 Edition and X9 15 Aura Edition, range in cost from $1,399 to $1,549, whereas its ThinkCentre Neo 50q QC desktop starts at just $849. The new ThinkPads come with an AI assistant built in. Lenovo AI Now is based on Meta’s Llama 3.0 LLM, but stores user data locally. It helps users search and summarize documents and retrieve information across various devices, among other things.

The ThinkCentre Neo 50q QC is marketed specifically for small and medium-size businesses, because of its compact form and AI-powered performance. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chips or Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors. A super fast phone charger Nothing tosses a wrench into a workday like a dead battery. Enter Swippitt, a three-part “Instant Power System” that is meant to fully restore a phone’s charge in only two seconds. The system consists of a toaster-size, toaster-shaped charging hub that contains five charged batteries, a phone case with a smart battery, as well as an app. After inserting a dying phone into the hub, it swaps a used battery out of the case for a charged one. (You’ll need to use the system’s Link case for everything to work.) The Swippitt offers compatibility for iPhones 14 and above for now, but is expected to launch for Android later in 2025. Here’s more on how it works. Add one to your office and no one will complain of a low phone battery again. A temperature-regulating chair If you’ve ever dreamed of moving your car’s seat warmer into your office chair—this one’s for you. Razer’s Project Arielle contains both a self-regulating heater that can reach 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and bladeless fan technology that pushes air through the chair’s mesh back, as TechCrunch reported. A panel built into the chair controls the features. Although technically a gaming chair, Project Arielle seems like it could have great applications for long days spent in overly chilly or warm offices—if it ever goes into production. For now, it is still a concept, but think about how quickly it could help you be more productive (or just fall asleep at your desk).