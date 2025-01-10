The Most Exciting Tech for Your Business at CES 2025
Some of the weird and wonderful gadgets announced at the Consumer Electronics Show could help you run your company (or at least have more fun).
BY CHLOE AIELLO, REPORTER @CHLOBO_ILO
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, Amazon Echo Frames smart glasses, and the Richtech Robotics booth during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images
The annual Consumer Electronics Show is drawing to a close in Las Vegas. Known as the gadget-head’s Super Bowl, CES is both the launch pad for the next big things in tech, as well as a home for plenty of less serious inventions. Flavor-enhancing spoon, anyone?
As usual, this year’s CES was no different, offering an array of weird and wonderful gadgets and announcements from some of the top leaders in tech. Here is a selection of some that could actually help your business—or just come in handy as you run it.
AI-powered laptops
Sure, you could spring for a $3,000 supercomputer from the AI behemoth itself, Nvidia, but PC-maker Lenovo also announced a suite of AI-powered commercial computers, some that come at a kinder price point.
Lenovo’s AI-powered commercial laptops, the ThinkPad X9 14 Edition and X9 15 Aura Edition, range in cost from $1,399 to $1,549, whereas its ThinkCentre Neo 50q QC desktop starts at just $849. The new ThinkPads come with an AI assistant built in. Lenovo AI Now is based on Meta’s Llama 3.0 LLM, but stores user data locally. It helps users search and summarize documents and retrieve information across various devices, among other things.
The ThinkCentre Neo 50q QC is marketed specifically for small and medium-size businesses, because of its compact form and AI-powered performance. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chips or Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors.
A super fast phone charger
Nothing tosses a wrench into a workday like a dead battery. Enter Swippitt, a three-part “Instant Power System” that is meant to fully restore a phone’s charge in only two seconds. The system consists of a toaster-size, toaster-shaped charging hub that contains five charged batteries, a phone case with a smart battery, as well as an app. After inserting a dying phone into the hub, it swaps a used battery out of the case for a charged one. (You’ll need to use the system’s Link case for everything to work.) The Swippitt offers compatibility for iPhones 14 and above for now, but is expected to launch for Android later in 2025. Here’s more on how it works. Add one to your office and no one will complain of a low phone battery again.
A temperature-regulating chair
If you’ve ever dreamed of moving your car’s seat warmer into your office chair—this one’s for you. Razer’s Project Arielle contains both a self-regulating heater that can reach 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and bladeless fan technology that pushes air through the chair’s mesh back, as TechCrunch reported. A panel built into the chair controls the features. Although technically a gaming chair, Project Arielle seems like it could have great applications for long days spent in overly chilly or warm offices—if it ever goes into production. For now, it is still a concept, but think about how quickly it could help you be more productive (or just fall asleep at your desk).
An AI travel agent
Five years after teasing the product during CES 2020, Delta announced its AI-powered Delta Concierge. For now, the concierge service will offer suggestions based on a person’s travel plans with natural language text and voice input, instead of conventional menu selection. In the future, Delta aspires for the assistant to remove some uncertainty from flying by helping to rebook flights in the case of delays or cancellations, navigating unfamiliar airports, and even managing transportation after leaving the airport—potentially with its new travel partner, Uber. It will be found in the Fly Delta app.
Smart glasses to get you off your phone
Smart glasses were all the rage at CES. They ran the gamut from simple designs that play with lens color or contain Bluetooth speakers to augmented-reality glasses tricked out with screens and battery packs. Somewhere in the middle are the types of glasses The Verge referred to as “all-day companions,” that mimic the size and approximate weight of regular glasses but with built-in display, AI assistants, and—in some cases—camera capabilities. These glasses could amp up productivity with notifications available at a glance—or at the very least endow you with the swagger of an early adapter.
A robot bartender for those in-office happy hours
Let’s be real. A robot bartender may not be essential, and it may not improve efficiency, but it could very well take the edge off of the day. Richtech Robotics announced an AI-powered, robot bartender called ADAM. Intended for the hospitality industry, the robot can make more than 50 kinds of drinks from cocktails to coffee drinks and can even chat a little. Not only that, but ADAM is already at work inside a Georgia Walmart, as well as in the Texas Rangers baseball stadium.
