The Property Brothers Built a Multibillion-Dollar Empire. Now They’re Helping Other Entrepreneurs

With a decade-plus of stardom behind them, Drew and Jonathan Scott are continuing to build–and elevating other business owners along the way.

Two of HGTV’s biggest stars–and the identical faces of a $2.4 billion retail footprint–didn’t set out to be real estate entertainment magnates.

Back when Drew and Jonathan Scott–known today as the Property Brothers, after their first TV show–were two broke college kids from east of Vancouver, they never imagined their claim to fame would be their prowess with drywall or power tools. The twins, now 46, aspired to hit it big as artists, Drew as an actor and Jonathan as a magician. They also grappled with the reality of their dreams. “We didn’t want to be struggling artists,” Drew says. That meant they had to get scrappy–and bring in some extra income as they hustled in the entertainment industry. Pooling their brain power and resources, they dove deep into research. They learned about vendor takeback mortgages, and that–at the time–they could assume a mortgage without qualifying if the original buyer couldn’t make the payments. Armed with this knowledge, in 1996 they bought a $200,000 home in Calgary’s hot housing market for a $250 deposit and no additional money down. They spent a year living in and renovating the home. When they eventually sold it, they earned a $50,000 profit that kickstarted an unexpected real estate career.

“We were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, let’s do this again.’ And we did it again. And then we did two houses at a time. And then we just continued to grow it,” Jonathan says. “We’ve now [renovated] probably over 1,000 houses.” It’s any entrepreneur’s dream. What was once a side hustle turned into a main hustle that demystifies the world of real estate investment and renovation for millions of other aspiring entrepreneurs. Today, their business empire is complete with a production studio, home design app, licensing deals for household brands, and an investment arm called the Healthy Home Innovation Fund. But the Scott brothers’ real estate success was never a given in an industry that isn’t for the faint of heart–or wallet. That’s what inspired their newest show, Backed by the Bros, which premiered on HGTV on June 5. In it, they advise investors on how to get the most out of real estate, whether it involves flipping a home or creating an income property.

“There is such raw and genuine emotion as Jonathan and Drew help people deal with their high-stakes property dilemmas,” HGTV interim head of content Betsy Ayala wrote in an email. Although some of the real estate investors on the show have experience, many are regular homeowners trying to make some extra income. Some have put their savings on the line–and the industry isn’t exactly known for guaranteed returns. Homeowners are projected to spend roughly $450 billion renovating their homes in 2024, according to Harvard University’s Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity. Meanwhile, the return on investment for home flipping in 2023 tumbled to its worst level since 2007, and profit margins have continued to narrow, according to real estate data curator Attom. “It’s exciting for a lot of people to think that they can make more money with real estate or support their family in a better way,” Drew says. “But the problem is people will jump in blind, and they’ve never done it before.”

The fantasy about real estate investment, renovation, and flipping is that it’s a quick way to get rich and earn some passive income. But it took Drew and Jonathan over 20 years of hard work and tough lessons to build their business–which they navigated with their signature humor. Drew and Jonathan are every bit as jocular and playful in person as they appear on their shows–and, at about 6 feet 5 inches, quite a bit taller. Drew, the younger by about four minutes, is a self-identified workaholic who often speaks first and authoritatively. And although Jonathan frequently defaults to comic relief, his dedication to his business, family, and principles like sustainability becomes obvious the more time you spend with him. Amid the twins’ teasing and periodic jokes, a gravitas shines through, because the story of how the Scott brothers turned $250 and a lucky break into a home entertainment empire is one of hard work and shrewd decision-making. By the time Drew and Jonathan got into show business, their real estate company was already about a decade old. Drew says that although he pursued acting, most of the auditions coming his way were for real estate expert or host positions. That sparked the idea for Property Brothers, although things got off to a bumpy start.

“We actually just looked up all the networks in the Yellow Pages, and we just called them. We went into their offices, and we started pitching ourselves. Luckily, we had one that said to us, ‘We like you guys and your energy, but this isn’t the process,'” Drew says. Drew and Jonathan eventually received an offer for a diminutive amount, given how long it takes to film an episode. Jonathan says it was “way less than anything we were making with our real estate company.” The calculation, however, paid off. It didn’t take long after the debut of Property Brothers in 2011 for the two to take things into their own hands–a business practice for which they were quickly earning a reputation. To oversee production of their own shows, Drew and Jonathan launched Scott Brothers Entertainment in 2011. Their growing public profile opened new doors.

“In our third year, we made a million dollars just off of public speaking engagements. This was a whole supplementary part of the business …” Jonathan says. “… that was making us way more money than the shows,” Drew adds, interrupting Jonathan to supplement his thought–a quirk the brothers share. The success of the speaking engagements inspired the brothers to break into home goods, which Jonathan says ballooned to $100 million in retail sales within two years of launching. They founded the umbrella company that is now known as Scott Brothers Global to oversee their retail and production operations in 2017, and acquired the rights to the Property Brothers brand in 2019. Today, that company has $2.4 billion in retail sales–and that, of course, is just one part of their growing empire.

Although Scott Brothers Entertainment started off producing the brothers’ own shows, in the years since it has expanded to produce shows for like-minded talent, including actress Melissa McCarthy and drag queen Trixie Mattel, and lesser-known talent such as real estate and contractor duo Kortney Wilson and Kenny Brain. The twins’ demanding production schedule is a testament to their work ethic. Josie Crimi, executive vice president of development and production for Scott Brothers Entertainment, says the brothers shoot 40 or more episodes of programming per year. The average project on their shows can take between six and 10 weeks to complete. “They continue to push their limits,” Crimi says. “They’re very involved as executive producers, as well. There isn’t a cut that goes out without them having eyes on it.” When they aren’t on camera, they spend their days managing other aspects of their business and brainstorming about the future. During their days off set, Crimi says, the brothers are usually in frequent contact, dreaming and scheming about their next business move. “You’re not just making a show, you’re not just creating a product line–you’re constantly thinking about the next day, because they are, which is really fun,” she adds.

David Dembroski, president of Scott Brothers Global, who has worked with Drew and Jonathan for over a decade, says he thinks of them more as entrepreneurs than as talent: “They have this incredible entrepreneurial spirit and it’s been with them from the very first day that I worked with them and has probably even grown over the years.” Drew and Jonathan say one key to their success is their practice of reserving time to brainstorm and consider new opportunities. The Healthy Home Innovation Fund, a VC fund for home-related businesses and innovations, was one such product that stemmed from their brainstorming sessions. Jonathan says he and Drew often fielded pitches from entrepreneurs with ideas for products or services and would periodically invest or partner with them. “We said, ‘Well, why don’t we create a fund where we’re actually putting our money where our mouth is, find these young talents, get their ideas through our machine and to the next level?'” Jonathan says. “And that’s the goal.”

They officially founded the Healthy Home Innovation Fund in 2024 with GroundBreak Ventures and partner Sanders Lee. The fund is currently in the process of raising $50 million to $80 million, which it hopes to deploy to startups that are developing the latest technology for sustainable home improvement. “Whether it’s decarbonizing your house, heat pumps, air quality in your home, how you transact, buy, sell, renovate, or design–anything that touches home fits our pillars,” Drew says, adding that he and Jonathan are “leveraging our brand and our facial awareness to help scale up some of these startups to really make them known, so we can bring the price points down to make it feasible for families.” Successful startups could receive further investment from the brothers. In addition to Backed by the Bros, new episodes of the brothers’ popular Celebrity IOU show–in which celebrities renovate the homes of friends and loved ones–debuted June 2. More than 13 million viewers watched the previous season, according to HGTV’s Ayala. And on June 1, Scott Brothers Global debuted Trixie Mattel: Drag Me Home on Max. Jonathan describes the show as “exciting and loud and fun and vibrant,” which builds off the popularity of Trixie Motel–a reality series that follows Mattel and her partner as they buy and renovate the titular motel–and features drag queen Mattel and her partner as they renovate their own home.