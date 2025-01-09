The Quest to Purge PFAS: How Brands Are Taking Up Arms Against the Invisible Toxins

Call it cleaning house. Entrepreneurs are getting creative while eliminating the insidious and omnipresent toxic chemicals known as PFAS.

The so-called forever chemicals, which are so difficult to break down that they’ve been accumulating for decades in the world’s food and water supplies, and increasingly in human bodies, have challenged entrepreneurs in contaminated communities to work to protect their customers and businesses. They’ve also spurred new innovation as business leaders look to fight back against pervasive contamination. Brands themselves are also taking notice. In recent years, companies are increasingly adopting the often-grueling process of purging the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a family of nearly 15,000 toxic chemicals, from their products and supply chains—some in reaction to legislation, others in advance of it. And still other companies are starting up with a hardline against PFAS baked into their company’s mission. A decade ago, “people were starting to talk about [PFAS], but it wasn’t anything like it is now,” says Kirsten Blackburn, who directs shoewear brand Keen’s sustainability and philanthropy team, the Keen Effect.

She says the family-owned maker of outdoor shoes began the process of eliminating PFAS from its product line starting in 2014. The task seemed straightforward: Redesign Keen’s signature hiking boots, amphibious sandals, and sneakers to be rugged enough to withstand the elements of places like Portland, Oregon, where the company is now based, without incorporating the performance-enhancing but toxic chemicals. The team didn’t know it then, but their choice would kick off a Herculean process that would take four years and thousands of hours to accomplish—but would blaze a trail for other value-driven companies in footwear and beyond. “It was a pioneering decision that we made,” she says. Kirsten Blackburn, director of the Keen Effect. Photo: Courtesy company It all started with conversations between shoewear industry veterans and people like Blackburn. They asked questions like, “What keeps you up at night?” One common answer was PFAS.

Blackburn says a crucial early step involved identifying where the chemicals were lurking in product components through third-party testing. “It was in most durable water repellent applications, but then we found that it was in a bunch of other things as well, like shoelaces or toe box reinforcers,” she says. “We found it in places that we had never asked it to be.” Keen developed a chemical management policy in 2014 and prohibited a series of chemicals, including PFAS, from inclusion in its shoes. It also took it a step further, inviting collaboration from early advisers, including biophysical chemist Arlene Blum. Keen asked suppliers to sign on to the policy—or be shown the door. Blackburn says the company lost only “one or two component suppliers” along the way, and was able to preserve most supplier relationships. Right off the bat, Blackburn says, Keen eliminated many of the PFAS in its shoes simply by removing them from components that didn’t really need it. The popular Newport sandal, for example, is designed to get wet or even be submerged during water sports, and so, went the reasoning, shouldn’t require a waterproof coating. “Another step in our process in eliminating like 60 percent of the PFAS that we were unintentionally using was simply to stop using DWR [durable water repellent] treatment where we didn’t need it,” she says.