These Entrepreneurs Want to Use Robotics to Fight Wildfires

Wildfires such as those now plaguing the American West are growing more frequent and destructive—and are spurring innovators to develop more creative solutions. Starting in early January, a series of unseasonable and destructive wildfires swept the Los Angeles area, destroying more than 16,000 structures and killing as many as 29 people. Research shows that climate change exacerbated the hot, dry, and windy conditions that likely fueled the fires, according to the Associated Press. The Palisades, Eaton, and Hughes fires are now all mostly contained, according to CalFire, though the residents of affected areas are now at risk of flooding and mudslides from the rain that helped quench some of the flames. Technological advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence promise futuristic ways to improve fire prevention, response, and the safety of first responders. Here’s how.

Robots that start fires on purpose California-based BurnBot is using robots to start good fires, a tactic that might seem counterintuitive. The technique, known as a controlled or prescribed burn, is used today to eliminate the types of vegetation that can easily catch fire and exacerbate wildfire conditions. It can be used in forests and grasslands as well as near manmade structures to reduce the odds of them catching on fire. But today, controlled burns are mostly accomplished manually by skilled technicians and firefighters carrying drip torches. That’s slow-going work that carries some risk. “The scale of the problem requires new technology, requires robots to do the work, because there simply aren’t enough people,” BurnBot CEO and co-founder Anukool Lakhina says. “And then vegetation has this bad habit of growing right back up again, so you have to continuously do it.” BurnBot’s RX2 robot is essentially a large mobile burn chamber that uses propane torches, a system of fans that generate inward airflow, and heavy rollers and spray nozzles to safely burn the ground below with minimal smoke output. The RX2 creates black lines, which Lakhina says is typically a “very labor-intensive task.” Those are pre-burned areas that prevent fire from spreading past a certain perimeter. People can then go in with drip torches and burn within the perimeter.

Because BurnBot can create these boundaries more quickly, Lakhina says, it can optimize the acreage to be burned during a prescribed burn season, as well as create more and smaller parcels of burn-ready land to reduce smoke. “We automate that, and that frees up the human capacity to go burn in the interior,” he says. “Our robots consistently do between two to three linear acres every day of perimeter work. And then that opens roughly 100 to 150 acres for safe burning.” BurnBot is currently scaling manufacturing of the RX2 and aims to have between five and 10 built within the next year, and 100 within 36 months. Lakhina says BurnBot’s robots executed 500 acres of controlled burn in forested lands, private residences, homeowners’ associations, and more in 2024, and anticipates tripling that in 2025. Alongside the mobile burn robots, which the company invented, it also offers aerial ignition drones and remote operable mastication machines—machines made to essentially chew up dense brush.

“This is not about replacing people. It’s about giving them the tools so they can do 10 times the work that they could ordinarily do,” Lakhina says. “By combining these different technologies, you can dramatically amplify the capacity of doing regular and continuous work.” BurnBot currently has government partnerships at the county, state, and federal level, such as with CalFire and the U.S. Forest Service, but anticipates one day working to generate a “halo of protection” around everything from private properties to pipelines, data centers, and airports. Robots that put out fires Lighting fires is one thing; putting them out, is another task entirely—one Rain CEO and founder Maxwell Brodie says is uniquely suited for robots.

“We send robots to the most dangerous places in the universe, and we can send robots to the very dangerous fire environment as well to give our firefighters the best tools to make progress and prevent these catastrophic fires,” says Brodie. Rain is a startup with big goals to change the game in wildfire cessation. The California-based company is working on AI-powered software to upgrade autonomous aircraft to “perceive, understand, and suppress wildfires,” according to Brodie. The company aims to equip fire agencies with uncrewed helicopters in remote areas that can be rapidly deployed to suppress fires in the early stages of ignition. The aircraft, which for now will carry water, are meant to cut down on overall response time and risk for first responders. Rain also notes on its website that its tools can also be used to monitor prescribed burns to ensure they remain fully under control. Where the AI comes in is with decision making during the rapidly shifting conditions of a wildfire. Brodie says the system will need to make a variety of crucial decisions, such as where to deploy an aircraft’s limited water supply for maximum effect, how to adjust for wind conditions to ensure the water lands where it should, and how to strategize when there are multiple aircraft at play.