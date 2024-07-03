These Futuristic New Batteries Could Help Prevent Lithium Ion Fires

Proponents of solid-state batteries say the devices pack more power and might be safer than lithium ion batteries, but there’s reason for caution.

Charred remains of e-bikes and scooters sit outside of a building in Chinatown after four people were killed by a fire in an e-bike repair shop overnight on June 20, 2023 in New York City.. Photo: Getty Images

Last month, a lithium-ion battery in an e-bike started a two-alarm fire that injured four people–one critically–in Brooklyn.

That incident is just the latest in a concerning trend of fires and fire-related injuries attributed to lithium-ion batteries in New York City and nationwide. These batteries, which power everything from cellphones and e-bikes to appliances and electric vehicles, have caused about 46 injuries and one death in New York City alone so far this year, CBS News reported. And tragically, Fazil Khan, a 27-year-old journalist, was killed in late February after he was caught in a Harlem apartment fire that injured 17 others, The New York Times reported. The third-floor apartment where the fire started was shared by delivery workers who had numerous lithium-ion batteries, according to The City, which Khan had contributed to before his death.

This problem isn’t limited just to New York. Reports of lithium-ion batteries exploding and causing fires, injuries, and death have surged alongside the use and manufacturing of the batteries, as well as increasing demands on their performance. Because of this, the search is on for safer and better technology. On the cutting edge of battery innovation are solid-state batteries. At a most basic level, these batteries replace a lithium-ion battery’s liquid electrolyte–which is very flammable–with a solid material such as ceramic or sulfide. Proponents and innovators say these solid batteries not only put safety concerns to rest, but also can pack a bigger power punch.

But the danger that lithium-ion batteries pose is more nuanced than just the liquid electrolyte. Greg Less, director of the University of Michigan Battery Lab, says that instances when lithium-ion batteries spontaneously combust can result from manufacturing defects. User error is also a real concern.

“If the manufacturer says to operate with these voltages at these temperatures and these conditions, we need to follow those rules,” he says. Less is among the experts who have reservations that the next generation of battery tech will be a slam dunk. “There’s the possibility that solid-state will be safer, but I’m not aware of any safety studies that are showing that it’s definitely safer than lithium-ion,” he says.

As solid-state batteries have yet to be widely produced and used, comprehensive safety data is not yet available. Plus, other safety considerations could emerge when using and manufacturing new or different materials. There are, for example, numerous types of solid-state batteries in development–and some of these batteries rely on lithium metal.

“What everyone is hoping is that it will enable not just a safer battery, but a higher energy density battery,” Less says. “And the way they’re going to get [that] is by replacing what is typically a graphite electrode with pure lithium metal. And lithium metal is extremely reactive.” A lithium-ion battery has two electrodes: an anode and a cathode. Factorial Energy (Inc. Female Founders 2024) co-founder and CEO Siyu Huang says she co-founded the company in 2013 with the goal of creating a safer battery. The Woburn, Massachusetts-based company is currently developing what she describes as a “quasi-solid-state battery” that relies on a polymer-based solid electrolyte and a lithium-metal anode. It’s considered “quasi-solid” because it does contain a low volume of fluid, but Huang says it is a different kind of fluid and less flammable than what is found in regular lithium-ion batteries.

“Really the foundational reason for us to build a solid-state was because of safety,” Huang says. “We started to realize that if you want to build a cell that is safer, it’s not enough, because you cannot really sell the consumer on safety. You have to really build on energy density and performance, too.”

Performance is a major driver of the push toward solid-state. As with the safety goals, it remains to be seen whether these batteries will live up to the performance hype. But proponents say they could reduce charge time and battery weight, leading to cost savings, and even double the driving range for EVs. Factorial, which counts among its investors and customers major automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis (the parent company of brands like Dodge and Jeep), and Hyundai, aims to launch its batteries in vehicles by 2027 to 2030.

Beltsville, Maryland-based ION Storage Systems is another startup, founded in 2019, tackling solid-state batteries not only for EVs, but also for defense and aerospace, medical, consumer electronics, and grid storage sectors. ION’s battery has a ceramic electrolyte and lithium metal anode. ION CTO and co-founder Greg Hitz says with ceramic, the company expects “far, far better safety.”

It counts among its investors French materials giant Saint-Gobain, VC-fund Alsop Louie Partners, Clear Creek Investments, and Toyota Ventures. ION VP of supply chain Neil Ovadia says the company is “working through commercialization of the product” and aims to have its batteries out to some of its customers by the close of 2025. In spite of their big aspirations, however, even solid-state battery makers like Factorial and ION take a measured approach to safety promises given how new solid-state technology is.

Huang says Factorial’s technology is safer and has higher energy density “at least from the pilot stage,” but that the company is doing its best not to “overpromise.” It also has safeguards in place including a platform to identify possible battery failure.

“If you have a failure in the quality of the cell in the mass production stage that still can lead to issues,” she says. ION’s Hitz says the company is working on safety in real time through a project with Sandia National Laboratories and the Department of Energy.