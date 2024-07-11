This Air Taxi Took a 500-Mile, Hydrogen-Powered Flight in a ‘Seminal Moment for Aviation’

A unique aircraft from Joby Aviation just took a long flight powered by hydrogen and emitting only water vapor.

On June 24, the Santa Cruz, California-based air taxi company took its eVTOL — that stands for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft — for a 523-mile test flight, starting from and finishing at its Marina, California test flight facility. Joby CEO and founder JoeBen Bevirt says it represents the first forward flight of a liquid-hydrogen-powered eVTOL, as well as a breakthrough for a technology that holds promise as a sustainable aviation workhorse.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“It’s the seminal moment for aviation, and really shows the incredible capabilities that hydrogen electric propulsion can bring to aviation — not just eVTOL aircraft, but all kinds of aircraft,” Bevirt says. Joby’s core product is a battery-electric eVTOL that can carry four passengers plus a pilot at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. The aircraft Joby used for its recent test flight consisted of “90 percent of the systems and components” of the company’s existing eVTOL aircraft, Bevirt says, augmented with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system, which consists of a liquid hydrogen tank and hydrogen fuel cell. When liquid hydrogen enters the fuel cell, it is combined with compressed air to create electricity, water, and heat. That electricity is used to power the vehicle’s six motors and propellers, as well as recharge the eVTOL’s batteries. The only byproduct is water.

Although hydrogen as an aviation fuel source is still not commercially available, it has been used to power flights before. Major players in the hydrogen space, including ZeroAvia and the now-defunct Universal Hydrogen, completed test flights in 2023 and 2024, using gaseous hydrogen, according to Canary Media. Stuttgart, Germany-based H2Fly, which Joby acquired in 2021, says it conducted the first ever piloted, conventional test flight, powered by liquid hydrogen in 2023. H2Fly was instrumental in collaborating on the recent test flight that Joby says was the first to successfully test liquid hydrogen to power an eVTOL. An eVTOL can operate more like a helicopter or even a drone than a commercial fixed-wing plane.

Joby intends for its eVTOL vehicles to quietly and sustainably ferry passengers within a metropolitan area for relatively short hops. The company is targeting 2025 for the commercial launch of its battery-electric air taxis. Although liquid hydrogen has a longer runway to commercial application, Bevirt says it opens the door to connecting entire regions. “Trips that might take you half-a-day or a day on the ground or by going to an airport and flying and then driving from your airport to your destination — you can do that half-day or one-day trip and turn it into an hour or two,” Bevirt says.

Hydrogen has appeal as a sustainable fuel source for a variety of reasons. Liquid hydrogen is lighter than both conventional jet fuel and batteries. It contains about three times the specific energy — or energy per unit mass — of jet fuel. It can be burned like oil and gas, but the only byproduct is water, according to MIT, although this is not the approach that Joby is taking. But its low density means that hydrogen takes up a lot of space, which can lead to reduced range in aircraft, according to the Hydrogen Science Coalition. It is also energy-intensive to produce, which can contribute to emissions if the energy used in manufacturing does not come from renewable energy sources but from coal or natural gas power, for example.

Securing adequate and reliable “green” hydrogen — or hydrogen produced by renewable energy — was one stumbling block to Universal Hydrogen’s success, according to The Seattle Times. But Bevirt says he feels optimistic about government support for hydrogen and green hydrogen supply and distribution, which now includes $7 billion, allocated by the U.S. Department of Energy through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to establish nationwide green hydrogen hubs. “The world is shifting to a hydrogen economy, and aviation is one of the most important use cases for that green hydrogen supply,” he says.

Aviation has earned a reputation for being difficult to clean up. It is responsible for an estimated 2 percent of global CO2 emissions, but the growth of its emissions has outpaced other transportation sectors and is expected to continue with increased air travel, according to the International Energy Agency and World Economic Forum.