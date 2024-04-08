This Bill Gates-Backed Alternative Fuel Startup Is Powering Amazon, American Airlines

Infinium’s bid to create sustainable fuel could help decarbonize some stubborn areas of transportation such as trucking and aviation.

Bill Gates is revving up the alternative fuels industry.

The Sacramento, California-based startup Infinium, which Gates has backed, aims to create low-carbon alternatives to aviation fuel, diesel and Naphtha. Its Corpus Christi, Texas plant is up and running, generating fuel for customers such as Amazon. If successful, Infinium’s bid to create sustainable fuel could help to decarbonize some stubborn areas of transportation such as trucking and aviation, according to Bloomberg. American Airlines has also entered into an agreement to buy Infinium’s sustainable aviation fuel, once another of its facilities begins production, possibly as soon as 2026, Bloomberg reported. The startup inked a deal in 2022 to power some Amazon delivery trucks in California with its electrofuels.

“Our unique position as both a technology innovator and project developer allows us comprehensive oversight of the eFuels production process, enabling us to swiftly expand our projects and increase our worldwide output of environmentally friendly eFuels,” Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle said in a statement in March. Infinium’s industrial-scale facility in Texas, called Project Pathfinder, uses electricity from neighboring wind and solar facilities to break down water into hydrogen and oxygen parts. The hydrogen is then paired with captured CO2 to create a fuel gas, known as syngas. Infinium then processes this syngas into synthetic liquid fuels including sustainable alternatives to aviation fuel, diesel, and Naphtha that the company says are drop-in ready to replace equivalent petroleum-based products. According to Bloomberg, the company generates roughly 8,300 liters of efuel per day.

Infinium boasts investment from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, the project financing arm of Bill Gates-backed Breakthrough Energy and NextEra Energy Resources, among others, according to CrunchBase. In November, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst announced a $75 million project equity investment commitment in Infinium’s “Project Roadrunner,” which aims to convert waste CO2 to sustainable aviation fuel at a facility in West Texas.

“We’ve supported Infinium’s technology through our Climate Pledge Fund, and it’s exciting to see our investment turning into usable fuel that will help us, and others across the industry, decarbonize transportation in the long run,” Kara Hurst, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide sustainability, said in a 2022 statement. As world leaders push to decarbonize the transportation sector, efuels are a promising solution for some of the more intractable areas like aviation. Aviation, for example, accounts for roughly 2 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which could increase in the coming ten years with the projected rise of global travel, according to the World Economic Forum.