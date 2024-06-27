This Startup Just Scored a Hot Deal to Supply Geothermal Energy to California

A geothermal energy startup is heating up.

Houston-based Fervo Energy has secured two, 15-year power purchase agreements with one of the nation’s largest utilities to provide geothermal energy, which comes from the heat of the Earth, for roughly 350,000 homes at any given time in Southern California.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Southern California Edison agreed to purchase a total of 320 megawatts of energy from Fervo’s Utah-based Cape Station in two installations. The first agreement for 70 megawatts will come online as early as 2026, and the next agreement for 250 megawatts will kick off as early as 2028. The Cape Station geothermal site is still under construction. “Our Utah project is a 400-megawatt plant that we’re building, and the significance of the [power purchase agreement] is showing that this is commercially viable and that utilities are contracting out for this as a form of energy to put into their clean energy mix,” says Chelsea Anderson, a strategic communications specialist for Fervo.

Geothermal energy can be harnessed to generate electricity, for heating and cooling, and other applications, according to the Department of Energy. Geothermal currently makes up only about 0.4 percent of the U.S. energy mix, versus more mature renewable energy sources such as wind, hydropower, and solar power, which account for 10.2 percent, 5.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Anderson says that location is key to cutting the cost of geothermal energy. “There’s hot rock underneath our feet all over,” she says. “What if we could get into that hot rock, and not just look for places where it’s so close to the surface that the steam is coming out?” Fervo takes a page from oil and gas extractors’ playbook for its geothermal energy techniques–and in fact co-founder Tim Latimer kicked off his career in oil and gas. It uses hydraulic fracturing–or fracking-to access hot rocks deep in the ground. The company starts by drilling two horizontal wells underground. It uses high pressure “frack fluid,” which is a mix of water, sand, and chemicals, to create cracks between the two. The company pushes water down one well, which flows up across the cracks in the hot rock to the other well, and emerges as hot water to be converted into steam for carbon-free electricity, according to Fervo VP of strategy Sarah Jewett.

“Through our advancements in drilling technology, we’ve been able to bring down the cost of drilling wells, which has made it a much more commercially viable source of clean, firm energy,” Anderson says.

Fervo, which was co-founded in 2017 by Latimer and Jack Norbeck, counts among its investors Bill Gates‘ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and other big name VC firms, including DCVC and Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund. Fracking has raised concerns among environmental activists over fracking-induced earthquakes and water contamination. The Environmental Protection Agency warns that “hydraulic fracturing activities can impact drinking water resources under some circumstances,” which include using water for frack fluid in areas with low water resources, injecting frack fluid into wells with compromised integrity, and improperly storing or disposing of frack fluid.

Fervo says that contamination is less of a concern because the company is not working with natural gas. As far as the management of its frack fluid, Jewett says the company uses “a much more simplistic frack fluid with a lot fewer of the chemicals and additives used in the oil and gas industry,” and takes necessary steps to ensure well integrity. Furthermore, Anderson says Fervo has a “thorough induced seismicity mitigation plan,” which includes tools to monitor seismic activity, and action plans that include additional monitoring or even fully shutting a project down in the case of anything concerning.

“We also make sure that we are transparent with the communities in which we operate so that they are aware of what our protocol is, and that if there were ever a concern they know exactly how to communicate with us,” she says. As for the future, Fervo announced in June a power purchase agreement with tech giant Google to send 115 megawatts of geothermal energy to Nevada’s grid, which Google then agreed to purchase to power a data center. The deal follows a 2021 agreement between the companies on a 3.5 megawatt pilot project. Tech companies are increasingly looking at alternative energy sources, including nuclear energy, to meet the increasing demand for energy from artificial intelligence.