Tom Ford and Adrian Grenier Win SXSW Sustainability Award for Climate Change Efforts

The brand and actor were recognized for their accelerator to develop alternatives to single-use plastics through Grenier’s nonprofit, Lonely Whale.

Tom Ford and Adrian Grenier can add “award-winning climate activists” to their resumes.

The Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Accelerator, a collaboration between the American fashion designer and the Entourage star’s nonprofit, Lonely Whale, won the SXSW Innovation Award for Climate Change, thanks to its work to prevent plastic pollution. It represents one part of a broader effort to help entrepreneurs develop and scale alternatives to plastic through a competition, business accelerator, and marketing campaign.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We like to talk about this idea of radical collaboration and doing things differently. And so this award for us was recognition that we had done that,” says Emy Kane, managing director of Lonely Whale. The collaboration between Ford and Grenier came about in 2020, after the designer overheard the actor speaking about Lonely Whale’s work to eliminate plastic straws.

“It got him really excited about the potential that he could have to really help change the industry,” Kane says.

Ford was inspired to partner with Lonely Whale on the nonprofit’s “Unwrap the Future” program, intended to vet and scale “marine-safe solutions to traditional thin-film plastic,” according to a release.

An estimated 14 million tons of plastic make their way into the ocean each year and some 80 percent of ocean debris is plastic, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Plastic films in particular are very difficult to recycle and typically single-use, according to the Seattle Aquarium. Part one of the project was the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize, a competition that awarded three startups, all focused on using seaweed in alternative packaging, a combined $1.2 million in cash prizes, and direct investment. They include San Francisco-based Sway, which creates seaweed-based packaging that is designed to compost after use; Gurgaon, India-based Zerocircle; and London-based Notpla.

Part two of the program is the accelerator, which represents a collaboration of more than 50 stakeholders from the worlds of fashion, manufacturing, and climate technology. The accelerator grants the winning companies seminars and workshops, as well as access to the broader network that includes major brands such as The Estee Lauder Companies, Burton and Dell. Kane said these “early adopter brands” have “committed to trialing and or piloting new materials in their supply chains.” The final phase of the program will include a broad “impact campaign,” which Kane says is designed to generate awareness around the innovations.

Of the SXSW award, which co-founder Grenier accepted on behalf of the project, Kane says it serves as confirmation the team has “successfully hit the brief.”