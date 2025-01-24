Trump Paused Distribution of Funds Related to Biden-Era ‘Green New Deal’

Experts are mixed on the effects of the pause—and whether or not it is expected to last.

Donald Trump hasn’t been president for a full week yet, but he’s issued a dizzying number of executive orders, tackling issues like immigration, DEI, and renewable energy. But there’s a detail included in these moves you may have missed: He ordered a pause on the disbursement of any financing related to Biden-era climate legislation.

This move was widely expected, given statements that Trump made during his campaign and in the months leading up to the inauguration. But still, experts are mixed on the possible effects of the pause—and whether or not it is expected to last. “Can the president put a temporary freeze on the disbursement of appropriated funds? We’ll see if there are legal challenges to a temporary freeze. A decision to impound funds—that is to say, to not spend them ever—would face clear legal obstacles,” says Michael Burger, executive director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. The executive order “Unleashing American Energy” contains a section about “terminating the Green New Deal.” It instructs agencies to pause payouts related to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law while they review their policies for issuing “grants, loans, contracts, or any other financial disbursements” to ensure they are in line with Trump’s newly determined energy policies. Those policies, outlined earlier in the order, include considering elimination of electric vehicle-related subsidies, ensuring consumer choice for vehicles and appliances, and encouraging fossil fuel energy production and exploration on federal lands, among others.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) posted a rebuke of the pause on social media platform Threads. “President Trump’s executive order to suspend funding for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is not good for MN or our economy. Dems and Reps worked together to provide funding to fix roads, bridges, and water systems across the country. We need to continue this work, not stop it,” she wrote. According to business consultancy Atlas Public Policy’s Clean Economy Tracker, manufacturers have announced some $815 million in investments and about 1,500 jobs in Minnesota alone, since the passage of the Infrastructure Bill in November 2021.

Atlas Public Policy founder Nick Nigro says it is pretty standard for a new administration to pause agency activities to ensure future actions reflect its policies. “While there is a pause in both the programs for Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure investment and Jobs Act, that doesn’t mean that these programs will be able to end prematurely,” says Nigro. A Biden Administration official told Reuters that about 84 percent, or some $96.7 billion in clean energy grants made available through the IRA have been “obligated,” or signed over to recipients via contracts. “Most of the discretionary money was intended to go out under the Biden administration, and that’s exactly what happened,” Nigro says. “But that doesn’t mean that there’s still not a lot of meaningful change that can come from what’s remaining.”

Nigro says that tax incentives, where “much of the money from in the law, in terms of its cost to the federal government” is tied up, won’t be affected by the order, as they are governed by the tax code. IRA-related tax credits have earned support from conservative lawmakers for the outsized benefit they have had in conservative states and districts. One point of complexity is that the language of the order is broad enough that it isn’t clear whether it refers to “obligated” funds, or just those that have not yet been allocated, Canary Media reported. As Congress controls spending, the president does not have the authority to impound funds. But that doesn’t mean Trump won’t try, Columbia’s Burger says. “The incoming administration, during the election and during the transition period, made clear that their view was that [the IRA] is unconstitutional and that the president has inherent authority to impound funds,” he says. There’s still no telling what might happen once the pause on disbursements ends. But should the administration attempt to pull back already allocated funds, Columbia Business School climate economist Gernot Wagner warns it has the potential to set a dangerous precedent for future actions.