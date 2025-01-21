Trump Targets Climate Tech on Day One

President Trump unleashed a flurry of actions that could have major impacts on climate technology and the future of the U.S. energy industry.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump has wasted no time pushing forward his energy agenda. On the same day he was inaugurated, he issued several executive orders with climate implications. Those ranged from withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement to promoting the fossil fuel industry.

Some executive orders have clear implications. Trump, for example, had long teased he would work to halt future offshore wind projects—and in one executive order, he did. Columbia Business School climate economist Gernot Wagner says a lot of what Trump has done so far seems to be a case of “throw everything at the wall and figure out what sticks.” Here’s what the first day of Trump’s presidency had in store for climate and energy. Au revoir, Paris In a widely expected move, Trump issued an executive order Monday intended to remove the U.S. from the international climate deal, the Paris Agreement. The order, he says, is an effort to “put the interests of the United States and the American people first.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The Paris Agreement isn’t legally binding, but does determine national climate commitments, steps countries should take to reach those, and thereby domestic policy. Michael Burger, executive director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, says that if the U.S. doesn’t participate, it will have no say in negotiations over future climate action. “The Paris Agreement is not going to go away. The rest of the other countries are going to remain committed to it, and this will open the door to other countries, particularly China, to potentially exert even greater influence on the course of the future,” Burger says. Columbia Business School climate economist Gernot Wagner agrees that it is “objectively bad” to have the U.S. sidelined from these international climate negotiations, but says that it may be beneficial from an expediency standpoint.

“​​Had Trump stayed in the Paris Agreement, the only effect is that the Trump administration sends negotiators to the UN climate talks who are not going to be constructive participants,” he says. An ‘energy emergency’ (minus solar and wind) Trump issued an executive order Monday that declared an “energy emergency” and another meant to “unleash America’s affordable and reliable energy and natural resources” to improve prosperity. The orders contain many components intended to, among other things, promote the U.S. as a producer and processor of rare earth minerals, allow Americans to continue to have choices concerning different types of appliances (presumably referring to both energy-efficient and conventional appliances) and encourage energy exploration on federal lands. In one section within the “Energy Emergency” order that lists domestic energy sources, solar and wind are conspicuously missing, Burger notes.

“If there’s an energy emergency and we need energy, then you would want to produce energy, including wind and solar energy, but he is clearly excluding, expressly those,” Burger says. “It’s such a clear and obvious inconsistency that it lays bare what’s really driving this, which is fossil fuel interest.” Within the “Unleashing American Energy” executive order is a line intended to make it U.S. policy to “eliminate the ‘electric vehicle (EV) mandate.’” There’s just one problem with ending that “mandate.”

“Of course, there isn’t such a thing,” Wagner says. “What it means is he wants to loosen tailpipe pollution standards and emissions standards.” The U.S. government has introduced a series of measures intended to stimulate the EV industry including consumer tax credits, incentives for manufacturers, and tailpipe emissions restrictions. The legislation, however, never required consumers to purchase EVs or manufacturers to make them. Furthermore, Trump’s close relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk has raised questions about the future of his EV policy. Regardless of Trump’s actions on EVs, however, Wagner says he believes the trend of the automotive industry toward EVs is moving too powerfully to be stopped.



“The underlying technological trends point in one and only one direction,” he says. Offshore wind As expected, offshore wind took a major blow. Trump issued an executive order Monday to temporarily withdraw offshore federal lands from consideration for new or renewed use for wind power generation. The order explicitly notes, however, that the withdrawal “does not apply to leasing related to any other purposes such as, but not limited to, oil, gas, minerals, and environmental conservation.”