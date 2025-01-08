Trump’s Wind Turbine Threats Could Leave the Sector Spinning

President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t even officially taken office yet, but already he has wind energy in his cross hairs. During a Tuesday press conference at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort, amid broader criticism of renewable energy spending and President Biden’s decision to block oil drilling off the U.S. coast, Trump pledged to block the growth of wind power.

“We are going to have a policy where no windmills are being built,” he said. Trump has cultivated a unique antipathy for wind energy ever since he failed to halt an offshore wind development within view of one of his international golf courses, according to The New York Times. Regardless of the motivations, his commentary comes at a time when the share of energy generated by wind is growing. In 2023, Texas was the leader in wind energy generation, followed by Iowa and Oklahoma, as the Times points out. And wind accounted for the largest share of energy generated in a handful of U.S. states, including Republican-run Iowa and South Dakota. The Times also reports that of the 153 gigawatts of wind power capacity built in the U.S., some 60 percent are in Trump-won states in the 2024 election. This mirrors trends in other renewable energy sectors as Republican-run states and congressional districts have been the undisputed winners of policies and investments related to President Biden’s landmark climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. Onshore wind is among the lowest-cost sources of energy to generate, with prices that, on the low end, are slightly cheaper than solar, or on the high end (when energy storage is considered) are comparable to natural gas, according to a 2024 report from financial advisory firm Lazard. Energy from offshore wind, however, is more costly to generate than that of coal and natural gas.

And wind energy isn’t without its share of critics and challenges—beyond even Trump. A 2024 analysis from USA Today found restrictions on wind projects in more than 400 counties across the United States—and that’s just onshore wind. Offshore wind has had considerably more challenges, facing competing pressures of long project lead times, surging interest rates, and supply chain challenges, related to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Trump’s impending leadership poses numerous additional challenges, according to Kris Ohleth, director of the offshore wind strategy organization the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind. The federal government is charged with both leasing out the federal land on which offshore wind development happens and permitting those projects. The agency charged with permitting, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOAM), receives its funding from the federal budget.

“We would expect that that would slow down pretty much to a halt over the next four years,” Ohleth says. Since Biden took office, BOAM has approved some 11 offshore wind projects. The second of these, the South Fork Wind project, located between Rhode Island and New York, fired up in March of last year. Although Ohleth says those approved projects are likely to continue, a slowdown or altogether halt on permitting and land leases could slow wind development during Trump’s next term and beyond. “The projects will continue to move and develop that have been permitted, but the knock-on effect of the lack of permitting over these next four years we may see in a future administration,” Ohleth says.

Of course, Trump isn’t the only opponent of offshore wind. Existing projects have been the targets of numerous lawsuits representing various interests from conservative watchdogs to fishing and conservation groups. The Associated Press reported these suits could scuttle projects altogether or just slow them down. Furthermore, Trump has made threats to claw back part or all of the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains valuable tax incentives, and that could further threaten projects at the scale of offshore wind. But the IRA has increasingly won conservative allies given how much Republican districts have benefited. Long term, Ohleth is optimistic about the prospects for wind energy, given the rising grid demand related to artificial intelligence and data centers.