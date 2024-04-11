Venus Aerospace CEO Sassie Duggleby Is Building a ‘Time Machine’ to Get You Across the World and Home for Dinner

As of March, Duggleby has raised $60 million to support her vision of a more physically connected world.

Sarah “Sassie” Duggleby wants to build a time machine. And her Houston-based company Venus Aerospace is working on a hypersonic engine that’s about as close as it gets.

The hypersonic engine in Venus’s Stargazer aircraft is designed to travel up to Mach 9 speeds, making it more akin to “a slow-flying rocket as opposed to a fast-flying jet,” Duggleby says. The Concorde, by comparison–which still holds the record as the fastest passenger plane to cross the Atlantic–flew at Mach 2 speeds. Although Venus’s hypersonic engine is still in development, it could wipe hours from travel if successfully rolled out for commercial use (the company is targeting 2030 for that milestone).

“We should be able to do San Francisco to Tokyo in under two hours in the next five years,” says Duggleby, a 2024 Inc. Female Founder. A direct flight between the two cities currently takes more than 11 hours. “What relationships, what trade, what economic developments are happening because you’re more connected?” As grand as is Duggleby’s vision of a more physically connected world, it comes from a comparatively intimate place: a passion for family. The 45-year-old CEO and mother of two co-founded Venus Aerospace with her 44-year-old rocket scientist husband, Andrew Duggleby, in 2020 after realizing that she would not be able to travel from Japan back home to Texas in time for her grandmother’s birthday. Today, the pair focus on making the world smaller for everyone else.

“Our ultimate vision is ‘home for dinner,'” Duggleby says. “We want to be able to fly you across the globe and have you home for dinner.” The unlikely leader

For all her accomplishments — including stints at National Instruments and Virgin Orbit, the now-defunct satellite launch company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, as well as experience at fiber optics testing, biotech, and manufacturing startups — Duggleby is quick to remark that she is “the last person who should be the CEO of an aerospace company.”

But her husband — her “best friend,” co-founder, and chief technology officer — tells the story a little differently. “She had a higher GPA than me, and it frustrated me all the time,” Andrew Duggleby jokes. “While she can be self-deprecating, she does get it. She listens and learns.”

Indeed, Larry Warnock, partner emeritus of Ring Ventures, which invested an undisclosed amount in Venus Aerospace’s $3 million seed round and has participated in each subsequent round, says Duggleby’s ability to learn from her team is among the many things that set her apart as a leader.

“A real skill for a leader is not always having to be the smartest person in the room,” Warnock says. The key, he says, “is to recognize how do you attract those smart and effective people, and then get them all lined up in one direction and rowing the boat in the same way?” For Duggleby, that means aligning the team’s culture behind Venus’s “home for dinner” mission. As CEO, she works to ensure that all of the company’s roughly 100 employees get home in time to enjoy dinner with their own families on most nights, which is part of the “family-friendly, female-friendly environment” she intentionally set out to create at Venus.

Andrew Duggleby says the company has been able to support this kind of work-life balance by implementing smart work habits — in other words, by “eliminating dumb work, complex work, and rework.” As he explains it, this entails improving communication and eliminating silos to ensure employees are doing their best work the first time around and not making avoidable mistakes or creating overly complicated solutions.

Of course, this focus on work-life balance doesn’t mean the folks at Venus never grind. “It’s not that we turn the servers off at 5 p.m.,” Andrew Duggleby says. “We focus on those things so that when we do have to do the 100-hour workweeks, it’s worth it.”

Support for Venus’s “North Star” The dream behind Venus Aerospace was born in 2018 when the Dugglebys were living in Japan. When Sassie lamented missing her grandmother’s birthday, Andrew mentioned a new type of engine. “I think we could put it on a plane, and we could be home in an hour,” Sassie recalls him saying.

But it wasn’t until the pair were working at Virgin Orbit that Purdue University researchers brought the technology to a point of maturity that Andrew felt was viable enough for venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, giving them the confidence to start Venus.

While Venus’s hypersonic engine is still about five years out from commercial viability, Andrew says the company plans to use drones to demonstrate the engine’s capacity to reach Mach 4 to Mach 5 by 2025. This will be followed by four years of flight testing once the company has a commercial aircraft, with commercial applications coming soon afterward. But those applications will depend on both regulatory changes and Venus’s ability to strike up a strategic partnership with aircraft manufacturers (the company is currently in discussions with potential partners). In the meantime, the Dugglebys will need a continued infusion of cash. Given the hefty cost of R&D, and the high level of technical expertise required for the work, aerospace is a very capital-intensive industry. As of March, Venus Aerospace has raised $60 million from investors including Prime Movers Lab, Trousdale Ventures, Airbus Ventures, Draper Associates, and Ring Ventures, among others. But generating investor interest in Venus hasn’t always been easy.

Gender bias has been one consideration: Sassie recalls hearing one man who toured Venus along with other members of a “prestigious” university’s angel investor group say that she didn’t “look like a typical aerospace CEO.”

More so, she has needed perseverance. “Our seed round, I had about 180 conversations before we finally got that first investor check,” Duggleby says. “We knew we had a great idea. We just had to be persistent and have that grit to say, ‘No, we’ve got something here.'” Gavin Mathis, partner and chief of staff at Prime Movers Lab, which led Venus’s seed and Series A rounds, said via email that Duggleby’s ability to drum up excitement about the company’s mission has been vital to her success, especially since Venus “is working toward a goal that may be years away.”

Mathis says, “Sassie is one of the few founders who can set a North Star for her organization and then achieve critical milestones along the way to get there. We believe Sassie will be one of the key drivers in this new era of hypersonics.”

Warnock also praises her ability to find near-term revenue opportunities as the company works toward its long-term goal. Those revenue streams have primarily come through work with the Department of Defense — Venus conducts high-speed flight testing and sells hypersonic engines for drones. Duggleby says the company also has contracts to provide engine components to NASA for research and development. The company has reported about $1.8 million in revenue from founding through the close of 2023. The company will need more funding to fly its engine across the finish line: Venus was forced to pivot to a smaller $22 million Series A2 round in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and is currently working on closing a Series B.

In spite of all the challenges that go along with building a company, Duggleby is optimistic about the future she is helping to build. Once Venus takes flight, she says she aspires to put together a fund to invest in “women doing hard technical companies” to ensure more equity in the space.