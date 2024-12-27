What to Watch: Climate and Renewable Energy in 2025

Here’s what the future might hold for electric vehicles, nuclear energy, and solar power in the United States.

With 2025 just around the corner, experts on climate tech and energy are looking ahead to what might be coming next for these important sectors.

But first, a quick look back: These fields saw progress and setbacks over the past year. Solar companies brought in major funding, and private investment in domestic manufacturing, related to the Inflation Reduction Act, ballooned. The electric vehicle industry experienced growing pains, while tech giants continued to eye innovations in nuclear energy generation as a possible means to meet the rising power needs of data centers and artificial intelligence—without the carbon emissions toll. All of this happened during a year that’s expected to be the warmest one on record. Here’s what experts and business leaders in the renewable energy sector predict for the future of electric vehicles, nuclear energy, and solar power in 2025 and beyond.

Electric vehicles The trend of slowing sales growth that tested the EV industry in 2024 will likely continue into 2025, according to Sean Tucker, lead editor of creative development at Kelley Blue Book. Although EV sales rose 11 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2024, pushing electric vehicles’ share of overall auto sales to nearly 9 percent, that still represents a decline from the nearly 50 percent growth the industry saw the same time the previous year, according to 2023 and 2024 reports from Kelley Blue Book. “What they’re doing is growing, but growing at a slightly slower speed than they used to,” Tucker says. “The numbers have never collapsed.” He added that hybrids will likely serve as an important intermediary for consumers who are not yet ready to fully transition to an EV, a trend automakers embraced in 2024. Mark Morelli, CEO of Raleigh, North Carolina-based gas and EV charging infrastructure company Vontier, argues that the future, for now, is multifuel, but says he anticipates ongoing construction of EV charging infrastructure.

“Build-out of EV infrastructure is needed, and it’s behind other parts of the world pretty significantly. There’s a lot of catch-up on that infrastructure that the U.S. will need to do,” Morelli says, adding that “range anxiety” and lack of charging convenience are impacting consumer likelihood of purchasing EVs. President-elect Donald Trump and his administration haven’t positioned themselves as particularly friendly to the sector. Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump tapped to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has been calling out government loans and incentives for EV companies such as Rivian. But meaningfully rolling back any provision of the Inflation Reduction Act would require an act of Congress. Some leaders are already putting together contingency plans. California governor Gavin Newsom announced he would reintroduce state-level clean vehicle incentives should the Trump administration do away with federal EV tax credits. What’s more, Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency could target tailpipe emissions regulations, passed this year, that have pushed automakers to prioritize cleaner vehicles.

Even so, Kelley Blue Book’s Tucker remains optimistic about EVs, both because the world is moving ahead with cleaner vehicles and regulations, and because automakers are long-term thinkers. “Product planners in the automotive industry don’t make any decisions with a four-year horizon,” he says. “They’re looking a decade or more out at all times, so any one presidential administration can only have a little bit of an impact on how they think.” Nuclear energy The nuclear energy sector had a glowing year in 2024, and if trends hold steady, 2025 could prove to be historic. Bill Gates’s nuclear power company TerraPower broke ground on a next-generation plant in Wyoming that could be up and running by 2030. Florida-based Holtec International received a $1.52 billion loan to jumpstart a nuclear plant in Michigan. If successful, it would represent the first nuclear reactor restart in U.S. history, slated for 2025.

Plus, major tech companies have been investing in nuclear power to meet the growing energy needs of AI. Google, for example, struck a first-of-its-kind agreement with Kairos Power to back the commercial construction of much-hyped small modular reactors. Kairos Power co-founder and CEO Mike Laufer characterizes the current push for nuclear as a convergence of the desire for carbon-free energy and a need for more grid capacity. “When looking at the range of different options, it’s a pretty short list of different types of technologies that can fill that need,” Laufer says. “It’s created an accelerated sense of urgency.”

Solar power Here’s an illuminating fact: Solar power is now the least expensive source of new electricity generation at a time when data centers and the onshoring of manufacturing are taxing the grid. And data from energy think tank Ember shows solar and wind energy together overtook coal in terms of overall electricity generated for the U.S. in the first 11 months of 2024. In short, solar companies are booming. Boston-based community solar developer Nexamp raised a whopping $520 million in April to speed up expansion and project deployment and create new partnerships. Nexamp vice president of policy and regulatory affairs Kelly Friend noted a few upcoming trends for the new year, including “creative and novel partnerships.” She says utilities and oil and gas companies are eager to invest in and enter the solar sector, and that like automakers, they think long term. “You can see the diversification of conventional resource companies finding a way to either acquire a solar company, or at least invest in them,” she says.

“The large utilities that have to make investment decisions, they think in decades,” she adds. “They don’t necessarily think in congressional cycles or presidential administration.” Friend also reflected on possible tariffs that President-elect Trump could implement on imported solar panels and components. She says Nexamp has worked to forge partnerships with domestic manufacturers and protect itself to the “maximum extent possible.” “In terms of how we’ve on-shored supply chains, it’s the industry’s hope that we’re more protected from some of those cost shocks,” says Friend. “I do think we’re in a wait and see.”