Why Amazon’s AWS Is Paying $650 Million for Access to Nuclear Power

Cloud providers are increasingly turning to nuclear energy to meet the insatiable energy needs of artificial intelligence computing.

Artificial intelligence needs a lot of power, and Amazon thinks nuclear energy is the solution.

Amazon Web Services is paying as much as $650 million for a data center campus adjacent to a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. The cloud provider reportedly plans to build several data centers there, according to The Information. The site was previously attracting interest from other cloud providers seeking adequate power to fuel AI computing. While AWS’ deal wouldn’t be the first time providers turned to nuclear for additional power for AI, it does represent the first campus with direct nuclear power access. That proximity, however, had given some cloud providers pause due to safety concerns, according to the Information. Amazon framed the decision as part of a broader effort to invest in carbon-free energy.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“To supplement our wind and solar energy projects, which depend on weather conditions to generate energy, we’re also exploring new innovations and technologies, and investing in other sources of clean, carbon-free energy. This agreement with Talen Energy for carbon-free energy is one project in that effort,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. Amazon paid $350 million upfront to Talen Energy Corporation for the site, and could pay as much as $300 million more, contingent on certain milestones. Talen noted that Amazon will develop an up to 960 megawatt data center campus there. The deal underscores the computing dilemma of AI. Since about 2010, data centers have consumed an estimated 1 percent of the global electricity produced, according to the Wall Street Journal. But the computing needs of AI, particularly Nvidia’s graphics processing units that require substantially more power than regular chips, could substantially bump up the proportion of power used. A researcher from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam’s School of Business and Economics projected that as a result of AI, the amount of energy needed to power global data centers could jump by 50 percent by 2027, according to WSJ.