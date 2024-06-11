Why Amazon’s Robotaxi Company, Zoox, Is Testing in Florida and Texas

Zoox is aiming to launch its services to the public by the end of this year or early next year as competition in the autonomous taxi space heats up.

Move over, Waymo, Amazon’s robotaxi startup Zoox is merging into new markets.

The autonomous taxi company announced it will soon begin testing its technology in Miami and Austin — the fourth and fifth cities it’s operated in after San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle, according to a company blog post. The announcement comes as competition in the robotaxi space shifts into high gear despite regulator scrutiny over the safety of Zoox and other autonomous vehicle companies.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We’re laying the foundations for our autonomous ride-hailing service in new cities across the U.S. Austin and Miami offer key learning opportunities that will support the continued growth and refinement of our testing and service,” Zoox senior director of policy and regulatory affairs Ron Thaniel said in a statement. Zoox plans to send out its fleet of test vehicles, consisting of Toyota Highlanders retrofitted with Zoox autonomous software and hardware, in “small areas near the business and entertainment districts of the two cities,” according to the blog. The vehicles will drive difficult, preplanned routes, as well as navigate new routes within geofenced areas. All vehicles will have a safety driver, who is prepared to take over when needed. Zoox chose the two new markets for the array of driving challenges they offer, the blog states, including severe weather and railroad tracks in Austin and diagonally suspended traffic lights in Miami.

Zoox has also developed a rectangular bus-like vehicle with four internal seats facing one another, like the setup in a carriage, but says it won’t be using it in either of the two new cities, initially.

“The insights we gain in these cities will be invaluable in every territory we operate in going forward,” the blog reads. Zoox isn’t the only company pushing to develop autonomous taxi technology. Alphabet’s Waymo has already begun offering rides to people in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed the company’s robotaxi to the front of the queue ahead of its affordable Model 2, in spite of reports the fully autonomous vehicle was still conceptual. Musk teased on social media that Tesla plans to unveil its robotaxi August 8.

General Motors’ autonomous vehicle business, Cruise, however, offers a cautionary tale. The company pulled all of its vehicles off U.S. roads after an autonomous Cruise vehicle hit and dragged a pedestrian in San Francisco in October, causing severe injuries, The New York Times reported. Besides GM’s safety issues, Tesla is reportedly under investigation for statements to consumers and investors about its driver assistance features. Zoox is also under investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after its vehicles were involved in two accidents, CNBC reported. And most seriously, in 2018 a self-driving Uber killed pedestrian Elaine Herzberg. Uber then sold its self-driving unit to a startup, Aurora Innovation, but now offers autonomous rides via a partnership with Waymo in parts of Arizona.