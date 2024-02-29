Why Climate Tech Spending Surged to $239 Billion in 2023

Spending on climate technology has boomed on the heels of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Investment in clean energy and transportation totaled $239 billion in 2023 — a 38 percent jump from 2022, according to a report from New York-based research firm Rhodium Group and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research. The report, which tallies investment from public and private sector sources, noted that investment in “emerging climate technologies” including clean hydrogen, sustainable aviation, and carbon capture grew the fastest to $9.1 billion in 2023–up from $900 million the previous year. Investment in clean energy manufacturing, meanwhile, grew to $49 billion from $19 billion in 2022. A whopping $118 billion could be attributed to retail investment, which the report categorizes as spending by households and businesses on the purchase and installation of technology. The sales of zero-emission vehicles accounted for about $77 billion of that.

Sales of zero-emission vehicles accounted for 9.2 percent of overall light-duty vehicle sales, representing a jump of 52 percent from 2022. The data shows resilience for EVs in the face of reports that demand for the vehicles is slowing. Although Rhodium includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles in those statistics, the group stated that battery electric vehicles accounted for “the vast majority” of the 1.4 million sold. That 50 percent growth, however, likely won’t last into 2024. “It is likely, based on Q4 growth rates, dealer inventory levels, and forward guidance from Tesla last month, that annual ZEV sales growth will fall in 2024,” the report states. “But sustained 50 percent year-over-year sales growth was neither expected to occur as a result of the IRA, nor is it required to achieve the legislation’s goal of a 40 percent reduction in net GHG emissions by 2030.”

Clean investment represented about 4.5 percent of all U.S. private investment in “structures, equipment, and durable consumer goods” in 2023, outpacing the roughly 2.5 percent of private investment in oil and gas. That means clean investment is now “a macro-economically significant driver of aggregate investment activity in the US,” Rhodium Group partner Trevor Houser told Bloomberg.