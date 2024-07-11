Why Elon Musk Sees 1 Million People on Mars by the 2040s

The billionaire SpaceX CEO tasked scientists with designing domes and researching procreation with an eye toward colonizing the Red Planet.

Elon Musk’s interplanetary ambitions are reportedly still going strong.

The billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is ramping up plans for mankind’s arrival to Mars and then the planet’s colonization, according to a report from The New York Times. And on the back of successful tests of his new Starship rocket and a massive pay bump at Tesla, he reportedly believes it’s all possible in about 20 years.

“There’s high urgency to making life multi-planetary,” he said, according to The New York Times. “We’ve got to do it while civilization is so strong.” One SpaceX employee told the Times that Musk said in April he anticipates some one million people could live on the Red Planet in about two decades. Musk has earned a reputation for setting ambitious timelines with projects and then failing to stick to them, such as the recently canceled dearMoon project with billionaire Yusaja Maezawa, originally slated for 2023; the accelerated launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi, pushed back to an October unveiling; and more delayed initiatives, like the Cybertruck.

Still, he’s making preparations for Mars. Musk has reportedly tasked SpaceX scientists with developing a host of new technologies for life in outer space. He has teams researching dome habitations, space suits, and even procreation in a potential Mars colony. One particularly graphic detail from people familiar with Musk’s plans is that he offered his own sperm to help start the colony. Musk already has 12 children from three different mothers, The Daily Beast reported.

Musk is currently CEO of both SpaceX and electric vehicle company Tesla. He also founded tunneling venture the Boring Company and brain implant company Neuralink. He owns social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and is also working on an artificial intelligence company, meant to be an OpenAI competitor. Critics have questioned whether Musk’s diversified business interests pose a conflict of interest–especially a recent maneuver where he allocated Nvidia AI chips, originally meant for Tesla to X. But what unifies many of these endeavors are his plans for Mars, according to the Times report. The Times reported, for example, that Musk purchased X to research consensus-driven governments of the sort he envisions on Mars. SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell mentioned shared learnings among Musk-run companies, telling CNBC in 2018 that “the Boring Company could be the way we house people on Mars. We’ll have to dig tunnels for folks.”

Furthermore, Musk has hinted in various social media posts throughout the years that a version of Tesla’s stainless steel cybertruck could be sent into space on Starship or even used on Mars.