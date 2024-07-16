Why GM Just Tapped the Brakes on Its 1 Million EV Production Capacity Goal

GM CEO Mary Barra said the electric vehicle market has seen a slowdown in growth, and now anticipates a longer timeline to build out production capacity.

General Motors is reversing a previous forecast that it would build out the capacity to produce 1 million electric vehicles by the close of 2025.

At an event on Monday, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker would not hit its target, which was originally announced in 2023.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We’re seeing a little bit of a slowdown right now. We won’t get to a million just because the market’s not developing, but it will get there. And so we’re going to be guided by the customer,” Barra said at a CNBC CEO Council event, adding that the next 10 to 12 years would be “pretty transformative” for mobility. A GM spokesperson confirmed the longer timeline on production capacity to Inc. The target does not refer to actual EV production or sales.

Earlier this month, Detroit-based GM announced record-breaking EV deliveries when it unveiled sales figures in the second quarter and first half of 2024. The automaker delivered 38,355 EVs in the first half of the year — 21,930 of which came in the second quarter. Both represented records for GM.

In spite of ominous headlines about the EV space, sales are continuing to hit records, albeit at a slower growth rate. Recent data from Kelley Blue Book shows second-quarter EV sales grew 11.3 percent year-over-year in the U.S., reaching a record of 330,463 vehicles sold. GM’s sales were crucial in elevating the sector. Meanwhile, overall EV leader Tesla’s market share fell below 50 percent — down from 75 percent in 2022 — for the first time amid increased competition and competitive pricing. “[EV sales] growth will, at times, be very slow, as all-time horizons in the automobile business are vast, but the long-term trajectory suggests that higher volumes of EVs will continue over time. As EV infrastructure and technology improve and more models are launched, many shoppers sitting on the fence will eventually choose an EV,” Cox Automotive industry insights director Stephanie Valdez Streaty said in a statement.

Investment in EV infrastructure and supply chains has grown since the passage of crucial federal legislation, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. The Department of Energy, for example, announced on Monday that investment in EV supply chains and battery production reached more than $250 billion in 2023. Batteries are a key component for EV development and range, as are available charging stations. But the domestic sourcing and production of batteries and their components remain a barrier for achieving the sorts of tax credits that make EVs more affordable to a variety of buyers.