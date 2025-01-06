Why Lyft Is Giving New York City Riders a Credit During January
Uber and Lyft are reacting to New York City’s congestion pricing in different ways.
BY CHLOE AIELLO, REPORTER @CHLOBO_ILO
Pedestrians walk past a congestion pricing warning sign on 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
New York City’s new congestion pricing plan went into effect over the weekend. The controversial plan, which charges private cars $9 during the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays, also tacks on new fees to the bills of taxi and ridesharing passengers who venture below 60th Street in Manhattan. Ridesharing giants Uber and Lyft are taking different approaches to dealing with the change.
Lyft kicked off 2025 with a blog post announcing new incentives for customers—if only temporarily. Through the month of January, New York riders who pay the new $1.50 charge that’s being levied on app-based vehicles will receive the equivalent value in a credit to be used on another ride or with a Lyft-owned Citi Bike. In the blog post describing the program, Lyft resolved to “fight inflation by bringing down ride costs in NYC” in 2025.
“Rides in NYC are among the most expensive in the country, partially due to all the government-imposed taxes and fees riders have to pay before even stepping into a vehicle,” the post reads, detailing four other fees customers must pay in addition to the new congestion pricing.
Uber, on the other hand, has adopted a very different tone.
“The government can’t continue to raise prices and fees on New Yorkers and expect no consequences,” an Uber spokesperson writes in an email.
In a late 2024 blog post, an Uber economist faults government taxes and regulations with making prices “unsustainably high for the City’s riders,” and estimates that close to 14 percent of the cost of a ride goes to add-ons levied by city and state officials.
Congestion pricing varies, depending on the time of day and the vehicle. Private passenger vehicles are charged $9 during peak hours or $2.25 off-peak, whereas motorcycles are charged anywhere from about $1 to $4.50. Trucks and buses will be charged between $3.60 and $21.60, depending on their size and function and the time of day. Those tolls are set to increase throughout the coming decade.
Meanwhile, app-based vehicles are charged considerably less than private vehicles: $1.50 per trip and just $0.75 per trip for taxis. For context, a subway ride costs $2.90.
In spite of their posturing against the new charge, a report from the New York Post detailed how Uber and Lyft poured millions into pro-congestion-pricing efforts between 2015 and 2019 to promote mass transit and ridesharing. Lyft also contributed some $18,500 toward Governor Kathy Hochul’s reelection campaign, according to the Post.
Ultimately, throughout the month of January, ride-hailers in New York may consider choosing Lyft over Uber, if they want that small credit.
