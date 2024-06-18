Why Salesforce Is Committing $25 Million to Carbon Removal Technology

Salesforce is the latest tech company betting big on carbon removal.

The San Francisco-based cloud software giant announced a $25 million commitment to carbon dioxide removal technology through Frontier. The funds will go to carbon removal startups to demonstrate demand for their products in hopes of accelerating the industry. The $25 million is the first piece of a broader pledge Salesforce made in 2022 to purchase $100 million worth of carbon dioxide removal credits by 2030.

“This industry needs to scale. It needs investment early on, so that the technologies that we’re seeing today can be accelerated, can be commercially available to all buyers by 2030 and later,” says Jamila Yamani, Salesforce’s lead for carbon removal. Although many climate mitigation strategies are aimed at reducing emissions, carbon removal is a nascent solution that aims to actually pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a variety of different means. The technology has attracted both attention and criticism from those who argue that it is still too immature and expensive. A Boston Consulting Group executive estimated in 2023 that it costs about $600 to $1,000 to pull one ton of carbon dioxide from the air via direct air capture, which is one form of carbon removal. For widespread adoption, he wrote that the cost would need to fall below $200.

Frontier, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of fintech company Stripe, seeks to address those problems. It is an “advance market commitment” that aims to accelerate the development of carbon removal technology by providing a market for it.

“The weird thing about carbon removal is there’s no intrinsic value in it, and so there isn’t a normal natural customer for it like there would be with energy,” says Nan Ransohoff, head of climate at Stripe and Frontier. This dynamic, she says, means that comparatively few startups have emerged in the space, and those that have are offering expensive rates for carbon removal because the technology hasn’t had a chance to scale.

The funds companies contribute to Frontier become revenue for startups–not equity investments. To-date Frontier says it has more than $1 billion committed, close to $230 million of which is contracted into offtake agreements with specific companies. “The idea with Frontier was essentially to send a loud demand signal to potential entrepreneurs and investors and researchers that there is a market for technologies and especially technologies that are still really early,” Ransohoff says. “This is now over a billion dollars of revenue for carbon removal companies.”

Salesforce is just the latest major company to join Frontier. Its existing members include Google parent company Alphabet, as well as Meta, Stripe, Shopify, and McKinsey Sustainability. Its portfolio of carbon removal technologies include Lithos, which uses basalt to capture CO2, and Heirloom, which uses limestone as a carbon sink.

Although companies like Salesforce could very well strike up their own offtake agreements with carbon removal startups, Ransohoff says the advantage of an organization like Frontier is that pooling money together sends “a louder signal” to the market. Plus, Frontier has the resources to vet portfolio startups. “We have six PhDs full time on staff. We have a team of people who obsess over finding the best companies, [and] vetting them,” she says.

For Salesforce, carbon removal is just one component of its overall climate change mitigation strategy. Yamani says Salesforce also focuses on grid decarbonisation, nature restoration, sustainable aviation, decentralized renewable energy, and more. It has also committed to cutting its absolute emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to “near zero by 2040,” Yamani says.

“It’s an all of the above moment where we’re leveraging all of the tools that we have to build a portfolio that can help decarbonize the planet. It’s not a one silver bullet approach, and it’s never meant to be,” Yamani says. Alongside the carbon removal announcement, Salesforce also inked a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement with Qualitas Energy in Italy to expand its portfolio of solar energy.